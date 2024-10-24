Randy Johnson Discusses Shohei Ohtani Possibly Pitching in World Series for Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series and the calendar suggests they could get some reinforcements for the pitching staff. Superstar Shohei Ohtani, who spent this season as a designated hitter following his second Tommy John surgery, has reached the point in his recovery timeline where he could theoretically pitch again.
This became a talking point earlier in the season when Ohtani was seen throwing batting practice pitches in August, but the Dodgers insisted back then that the plan was to keep Ohtani off the mound until next year. That plan probably hasn't changed, but the Japanese All-Star is two months further along in his recovery and everything is now on the line, with only four wins standing between Ohtani and his first-ever title. If there was ever a time where the ends justified the means, it's now.
Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson appeared on Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to discuss all things baseball ahead of the Fall Classic and touched upon this topic. The Big Unit was firm in his stance that Ohtani should not return to the mound.
"If I were ownership or management or whatever with the Dodgers I would just let him continue to be the offensive force that he's been for the Dodgers. Then I would go into spring training and see where he's at. Hopefully he can be a big part of the rotation next year," Johnson said.
It's a reasonable take. From an outside view there feels to be far more risk than reward with Ohtani pitching at this stage, even with the World Series within reach. It's not like he won't be affecting the game in other ways.
First pitch for Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET Friday.