Rangers Nearly Acquired Salvador Perez From Royals in 2023, per Report
The surprise turnaround of the Kansas City Royals has been one of baseball's most compelling storylines this season. In 2023, the Royals went 56-106 to tie an 18-year-old franchise record for lowest winning percentage. Now, Kansas City is 52-45 and firmly in playoff contention.
For that, the Royals have to thank (among others) veteran catcher Salvador Perez. The consistent performer has slashed a sterling .282/.343/.477 this season, hitting 17 home runs and driving in 62 runs.
Friday morning, however, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Perez's strong start almost didn't happen—because Kansas City almost dealt him to the Texas Rangers in 2023.
"The Royals thought the possibility might arise last year when Rangers catcher Jonah Heim went on the injured list four days before the trade deadline with a strained tendon in his left wrist," Rosenthal wrote. "General manager J.J. Piccolo asked Perez for permission to proceed with trade conversations."
Perez, fed up with a lost season, agreed. The Royals discussed the catcher with the Rangers and Miami Marlins but ultimately opted to keep him.
“I’m so happy I stayed here,” Perez said.
So is Kansas City.