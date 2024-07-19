SI

Rangers Nearly Acquired Salvador Perez From Royals in 2023, per Report

Patrick Andres

Jul 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a sacrifice fly against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium.
Jul 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a sacrifice fly against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The surprise turnaround of the Kansas City Royals has been one of baseball's most compelling storylines this season. In 2023, the Royals went 56-106 to tie an 18-year-old franchise record for lowest winning percentage. Now, Kansas City is 52-45 and firmly in playoff contention.

For that, the Royals have to thank (among others) veteran catcher Salvador Perez. The consistent performer has slashed a sterling .282/.343/.477 this season, hitting 17 home runs and driving in 62 runs.

Friday morning, however, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Perez's strong start almost didn't happen—because Kansas City almost dealt him to the Texas Rangers in 2023.

"The Royals thought the possibility might arise last year when Rangers catcher Jonah Heim went on the injured list four days before the trade deadline with a strained tendon in his left wrist," Rosenthal wrote. "General manager J.J. Piccolo asked Perez for permission to proceed with trade conversations."

Perez, fed up with a lost season, agreed. The Royals discussed the catcher with the Rangers and Miami Marlins but ultimately opted to keep him.

“I’m so happy I stayed here,” Perez said.

So is Kansas City.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

