Big Step For Jacob deGrom! Texas Rangers Ace 'Feeling Good' After First Throws Off Mound In 13 Months
ARLINGTON — Jacob deGrom took a big first step towards rejoining the Texas Rangers rotation.
deGrom, who turns 36 on Wednesday, threw 15 pitches off a mound for the first time since April 28, 2023, his last start for the Rangers before undergoing Tommy John Surgery a year ago this month.
deGrom threw all fastballs and said he's "feeling good."
He's not projected to be available until late August as he gradually rebuilds arm strength over the next six weeks. deGrom's timetable depends on how he's feeling throughout the process.
"I'm not sure of the timeline, but I'm feeling really good," deGrom told reporters on Monday. "Touch the mound for the first time today, so that went really well. One day at a time. I've got two more times this week and just keep moving forward from there."
deGrom spent nine seasons with the New York Mets before signing a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers in December 2022.
He was 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings over six starts in 2023 before the injury.
The Rangers hosts deGrom's former team the Mets for a three-game series at Globe Life Field, beginning Monday night.
This was deGrom's second Tommy John surgery.
"I've been through this before so I new what to expect, knew it was a long road," he said. "So the main thing was to try to be smart and not to do too much. We've been sticking with the program."
deGrom is the third starting pitcher the Rangers have returning on their calendar. Max Scherzer could return to the rotation this weekend against the Kansas City Royals after making two rehab starts with Triple-A Round Rock. Tyler Mahle is further in his recovery process from Tommy John and is hoping to join the roster in late July.
"When we get us back, hopefully somewhere around the trade deadline, it's like picking up a couple of guys," deGrom said during spring training. "The goal is to run it back. That's probably the hardest thing to do. We've got a tough task ahead of us, but that's what we're looking forward to getting out there and doing."
