Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Saturday's loss as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Surprise Stadium on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5-1) at Texas Rangers (5-2-1)

Sunday, March 27, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
ARI: LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. DH Nick Solak
  5. LF Brad Miller
  6. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  7. 1B Matt Carpenter
  8. RF Eli White
  9. C Jose Trevino
The Rangers have scored 63 runs over the past six Cactus League games.

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

  1. CF Jake McCarthy
  2. LF Cooper Hummel
  3. 1B Pavin Smith
  4. DH Matt Davidson
  5. 2B Josh VanMeter
  6. 3B Drew Ellis
  7. RF Braden Bishop
  8. SS Jake Hager
  9. C Jose Herrera
Ezequiel Duran

Sep 23, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) looks onto the field from the dugout while awaiting a fifth inning at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Leody Taveras

Josh Smith

Rangers Roster Moves

  • INF Ezequiel Duran optioned to Double-A Frisco.
  • OF Leody Taveras optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
  • RHP Chase Lee, RHP Daniel Robert, INF Josh Smith, OF Bubba Thompson, RHP Jesus Tinoco, INF Davis Wendzel, C Matt Whatley assigned to minor league camp.

Rangers now have 48 players in big league camp.

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández, who has already been put on the 60-day Injured List.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should avoid a trip to the 60-day IL to start the season.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) made his first appearance in the outfield this spring in Friday's win over Kansas City. He has now completed his throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season.
  • C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.

