Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts
Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5-1) at Texas Rangers (5-2-1)
Sunday, March 27, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
ARI: LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- CF Adolis García
- DH Nick Solak
- LF Brad Miller
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- 1B Matt Carpenter
- RF Eli White
- C Jose Trevino
Rangers Opening Day Projection 1.1: How the 28-Man Roster Impacts Decisions
With rosters expanding for the first month of the season, we're providing a software patch of sorts to our Texas Rangers Opening Day roster projection.
Rangers Fall To Rockies, Win Streak Ends at Five Games
The Texas Rangers had their five-game win streak snapped Saturday as they fell to the Colorado Rockies, 8-7.
Rangers at Rockies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers carry a five-game winning streak into Saturday's contest with the Colorado Rockies, the same opponent they'll play in the 2022 home opener.
The Rangers have scored 63 runs over the past six Cactus League games.
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- CF Jake McCarthy
- LF Cooper Hummel
- 1B Pavin Smith
- DH Matt Davidson
- 2B Josh VanMeter
- 3B Drew Ellis
- RF Braden Bishop
- SS Jake Hager
- C Jose Herrera
Ezequiel Duran
Leody Taveras
Josh Smith
Rangers Roster Moves
- INF Ezequiel Duran optioned to Double-A Frisco.
- OF Leody Taveras optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
- RHP Chase Lee, RHP Daniel Robert, INF Josh Smith, OF Bubba Thompson, RHP Jesus Tinoco, INF Davis Wendzel, C Matt Whatley assigned to minor league camp.
Rangers now have 48 players in big league camp.
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández, who has already been put on the 60-day Injured List.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should avoid a trip to the 60-day IL to start the season.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) made his first appearance in the outfield this spring in Friday's win over Kansas City. He has now completed his throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season.
- C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.