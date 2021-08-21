August 21, 2021
Publish date:

Rangers vs Red Sox: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to snap their four-game skid as the take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Author:

Texas Rangers (42-80) at Boston Red Sox (70-54)

Saturday, August 21, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Fenway Park | Boston, MA

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-10, 5.55 ERA)
vs
BOS: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 4.97 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Boston Red Sox
TV: NESN, MLB Network
Radio: WEEI, WCCM 1490, WAMG

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brock Holt
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. CF DJ Peters
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. DH Yohel Pozo
  7. 2B Nick Solak
  8. LF Andy Ibáñez
  9. C Jose Trevino

Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder DJ Peters (38) makes a leaping catch for an out during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Play

Aug 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of Globe Life Park the former home of the Texas Rangers during the game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers History Today: A Hot Streak Amid Race For AL West Crown

On this day, the Rangers wrapped up an eight-game winning streak and it was the high point of the final two months of the season.

Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez (77) is tagged out by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the seventh inning at Fenway Park.
Play

Rangers' Inexperience On Display In 6-0 Shutout vs Red Sox

Multiple baserunning blunders and a botched play in the fourth inning highlighted an ugly night in Boston.

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Enrique Hernández
  2. 3B Rafael Devers
  3. SS Xander Bogaerts
  4. DH Kyle Schwarber
  5. LF J.D. Martinez
  6. CF Alex Verdugo
  7. RF Hunter Renfroe
  8. C Christian Vázquez
  9. 1B Bobby Dalbec

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Joe Barlow (right index finger blister): Manager Chris Woodward said on Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for about another weel before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice last Saturday, and threw another on Wednesday. He is beginning a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Sunday. Chris Woodward said Arihara is scheduled to return to the big leagues on September 1.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He was initially ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. He did, however, take part in batting practice prior to Wednesday night's game and again on Friday in Frisco, which is a positive sign. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

