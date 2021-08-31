A.J. Alexy's Sensational Debut Adds To Rangers 'Success Story'

In less than a week, three Texas Rangers pitching prospects have had successful Major League debuts. A.J. Alexy might have had the most impressive of them all on Monday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fans of the Texas Rangers have hoped for a long time that the club could eventually develop a homegrown frontline starting pitcher. This summer, fans may have gotten their wish when the Rangers drafted Jack Leiter out of Vanderbilt.

However, there could be other names that vie for similar respect.

Over the past week, three pitching prospects have made their Major League debuts for the Rangers. Jake Latz pitched better than his line last Wednesday in Cleveland, showing signs of why he is liked by people within the organization. Then on Friday, Glenn Otto — who was received in the Joey Gallo trade — pitched a gem, throwing five scoreless innings against the potent Houston Astros lineup.

A.J. Alexy continued the youth movement on Monday night with a successful big league debut as well. Like Otto, Alexy pitched five scoreless innings in his first Major League start. And while Otto had the upper hand with seven strikeouts, Alexy only allowed one base hit.

"It's been an unbelievable experience just being here," Alexy said. "Being able to do it in front of all these fans and my family being here, I'm just unbelievably grateful for the opportunity. [It was] a lot of fun."

After seeing how Latz and Otto did, Alexy felt just a little bit of pressure to do well on Monday.

"As friendly competition, absolutely," Alexy laughed.

Alexy struck out four and walked three, but the one hit and lots of weak contact showed just what the 23-year-old is capable of.

But the Rangers have more on the farm than the trio that debuted this past week. The organization still has more exciting pitchers that are a little further away, but could be key pieces in the future like Cole Winn and 2021 first-round pick Jack Leiter.

"It's a cool success story for the organization," Woodward said. "We're going to need that obviously as we move forward when we're a much more competitive, contending team. When these guys get called up next year at some point and we have to rely on them, if they aren't already on our team, it's huge for that. It's huge just to bring these guys up and feel like they belong. All three guys, honestly, I've been really impressed with."

Alexy was supported in Monday night's game by the long ball. The Rangers offense scored all four of their runs exclusively with the long ball. DJ Peters broke the scoreless tie with a solo homer in the fourth inning. Leody Taveras snapped his cold streak with a fine game, including a double and a solo home run to straight away center field in the fifth inning. Nick Solak registered the game winner, hitting a two-run blast to the opposite field.

The Rangers needed all four runs in order to secure victory. Hometown product Trevor Story continued to mash in his own backyard, driving in three runs on two homers. It was the second straight multi-homer game for Story at Globe Life Field.

Of course, Story — who will become a free agent at season's end — has been linked to the Rangers in the upcoming offseason. As for Story, he isn't quite thinking about that yet.

"The offseason and winter will take care of itself," Story said prior to the game.

What's Next

The Rangers (46-85) and Rockies (60-71) continue their three-game series on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. Jordan Lyles (6-11, 5.70 ERA) take the mound for Texas, squaring off with Colorado left-hander Austin Gomber (9-8, 4.38 ERA).

