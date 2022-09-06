Skip to main content
GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros On Tuesday Night

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros On Tuesday Night

Texas continues its two-city road trip with a Tuesday contest against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Texas continues its two-city road trip with a Tuesday contest against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Texas Rangers will look to snap a nine-game losing streak when they face the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday in Houston.

The Rangers (58-76) are sneaking up on double digits on this skid. But it wasn’t that long ago that the Rangers lost 12 games in a row. That was last season, when they lost 12 straight from July 10-25. That was tied for the second-longest losing streak in team history.

The Rangers managed to hold the Astros (87-48) to one run on Monday night. But it didn’t matter because Astros starter Hunter Brown shut out the Rangers in his MLB debut, along with three relievers.

Texas, which got a bit of a boost after the managerial change from Chris Woodward to Tony Beasley, is now 7-12 under its interim skipper.

The Rangers lost all four games in Boston, but they remain one of the few teams in the Majors with four players that have hit at least 20 home runs this season.

Texas Rangers (58-76) at Houston Astros (87-48)

Sept. 6, 2022, Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas, 7:10 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.82)

Vs.

HOU: LHP Framber Valdez (14-4, 2.63)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM, KLAT 1010

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. DH Mark Mathias

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. C Sam Huff

9. LF Bubba Thompson

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. SS Jeremy Peña

3. LF Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Alex Bregman

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. 1B Yuli Gurriel

7. DH J.J. Matijevic

8. CF Chas McCormick

9. C Martin Maldonado

Texas Rangers
