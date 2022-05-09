Rangers at Yankees Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Third Straight Series Win
Texas Rangers (11-15) at New York Yankees (19-8)
Monday, May 9, 2022
12:05 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY
Weather Forecast: Sunny, High 66°
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 7.50 ERA)
vs
NYY: LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 1.82 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
New York Yankees
TV: YES Network, MLB Network
Radio: WFAN, WADO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- DH Adolis García
- SS Corey Seager
- C Jonah Heim
- LF Nick Solak
- 1B Andy Ibáñez
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Eli White
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
- 3B DJ LeMahieu
- CF Aaron Judge
- 1B Anthony Rizzo
- RF Giancarlo Stanton
- DH Josh Donaldson
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- LF Joey Gallo
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- C Jose Trevino
Rangers Game Day Notes
- A win on Monday would give the Rangers their third straight series win since April/May 2021. Texas previously won two of three games at home against the Atlanta Braves and swept the Philadelphia Phillies in a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
- Joe Barlow has four saves during the Rangers' 5-1 stretch, tied for second-most in baseball during that span. Prior to Sunday evening's 4-2 win, a Ranger hadn't recorded a save at Yankee Stadium since Matt Bush on June 25, 2017.
- For just the second time this season, Nathaniel Lowe is not in the starting lineup. After getting off to a scorching hot start, Lowe has gone 6-for-49 since April 23, slashing .122/.189/.143/.332 with 19 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit (double).
Texas pitching limited the Yankees to eight hits and four runs over 17 innings on Sunday. Since April 22, the Rangers own the American League's best 2.38 ERA, which also ranks second in MLB. This stretch has dropped the Rangers' season ERA a full two runs from 6.09 to 4.07.
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Josh Sborz returned to Triple-A Round Rock after serving as 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
- RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.