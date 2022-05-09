Skip to main content

Rangers at Yankees Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Third Straight Series Win

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees play the rubber match of their three-game series on Monday afternoon, with the Rangers aiming for a third straight series win.

Texas Rangers (11-15) at New York Yankees (19-8)

Monday, May 9, 2022
12:05 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY
Weather Forecast: Sunny, High 66°

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 7.50 ERA)
vs
NYY: LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 1.82 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

New York Yankees
TV: YES Network, MLB Network
Radio: WFAN, WADO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. DH Adolis García
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. C Jonah Heim
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. 1B Andy Ibáñez
  7. RF Kole Calhoun
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers' Chris Woodward Plays Down 'Joke' About Yankee Stadium

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was shredded on Twitter for calling Yankee Stadium a "Little League ballpark," but played down his comments as a "joke."

By Chris Halicke58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) looks up at his two run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play

'Miller Time': Rangers Come Back in Nightcap to Defeat Yankees, 4-2

Thanks to another clutch hit from Brad Miller, the Texas Rangers came back against the New York Yankees, earning a split in their Mother's Day doubleheader.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
beer ballpark
Play

Just How Much Alcohol do Rangers Fans Drink on Gameday?

A recent survey sought to find out just how much MLB fans drink at every park in the country

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

  1. 3B DJ LeMahieu
  2. CF Aaron Judge
  3. 1B Anthony Rizzo
  4. RF Giancarlo Stanton
  5. DH Josh Donaldson
  6. 2B Gleyber Torres
  7. LF Joey Gallo
  8. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  9. C Jose Trevino

Rangers Game Day Notes

  • A win on Monday would give the Rangers their third straight series win since April/May 2021. Texas previously won two of three games at home against the Atlanta Braves and swept the Philadelphia Phillies in a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
  • Joe Barlow has four saves during the Rangers' 5-1 stretch, tied for second-most in baseball during that span. Prior to Sunday evening's 4-2 win, a Ranger hadn't recorded a save at Yankee Stadium since Matt Bush on June 25, 2017.
  • For just the second time this season, Nathaniel Lowe is not in the starting lineup. After getting off to a scorching hot start, Lowe has gone 6-for-49 since April 23, slashing .122/.189/.143/.332 with 19 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit (double).

  • Texas pitching limited the Yankees to eight hits and four runs over 17 innings on Sunday. Since April 22, the Rangers own the American League's best 2.38 ERA, which also ranks second in MLB. This stretch has dropped the Rangers' season ERA a full two runs from 6.09 to 4.07.

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Josh Sborz returned to Triple-A Round Rock after serving as 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

  • RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton was eligible to return from the IL on May 2, but has yet to go on rehab assignment.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Chris Woodward Plays Down 'Joke' About Yankee Stadium

By Chris Halicke58 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) looks up at his two run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Game Day

'Miller Time': Rangers Come Back in Nightcap to Defeat Yankees, 4-2

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
beer ballpark
News

Just How Much Alcohol do Rangers Fans Drink on Gameday?

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers' Winning Streak Snapped As Yankees Walk Off in Game 1 of Doubleheader

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
May 13, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Detail view of first base commemorating mothers day before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
Game Day

Rangers at Yankees Pregame Notes: Game 1 of Mother's Day Doubleheader

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Mailbag: Will Postponed Games Halt Momentum of Four-Game Winning Streak?

By Chris HalickeMay 7, 2022
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Will Rangers Fans Have a Streaming Service Solution Soon?

By Matthew PostinsMay 7, 2022
Mar 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Yankees Postponed Again, Complicating Schedule Ahead

By Chris HalickeMay 7, 2022