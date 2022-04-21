Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Jon Gray Back To IL

The Texas Rangers look to snap their five-game skid and avoid a sweep on Thursday in Seattle.

Texas Rangers (2-9) at Seattle Mariners (7-5)

Thursday, April 21, 2022

8:40 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

Roof Closed

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-1, 4.70 ERA)

vs

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Network

Radio: KIRO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager C Mitch Garver RF Adolis García LF Nick Solak 1B Nathaniel Lowe 3B Charlie Culberson DH Andy Ibáñez CF Eli White

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

2B Adam Frazier 1B Ty France LF Jesse Winker 3B Eugenio Suárez SS J.P. Crawford C Tom Murphy DH Abraham Toro CF Julio Rodríguez RF Dylan Moore

Jon Gray Heading Back to Injured List

Rangers general manager Chris Young announced Thursday that RHP Jon Gray will be heading back to the 10-day Injured List with a knee sprain. The good news is he is only expected to miss one start.

RHP Glenn Otto will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start in Oakland on Friday. The probables for the upcoming series against the Athletics are:

Friday: RHP Glenn Otto

Saturday: LHP Martín Pérez

Sunday: RHP Spencer Howard

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return when the Rangers travel to Oakland this weekend.

Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return when the Rangers travel to Oakland this weekend. RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline. RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List