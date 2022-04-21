Skip to main content

Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Jon Gray Back To IL

The Texas Rangers look to snap their five-game skid and avoid a sweep on Thursday in Seattle.

Texas Rangers (2-9) at Seattle Mariners (7-5)

Thursday, April 21, 2022
8:40 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-1, 4.70 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Network
Radio: KIRO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. RF Adolis García
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  7. 3B Charlie Culberson
  8. DH Andy Ibáñez
  9. CF Eli White
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White (41) advances to score a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) talks to pitching coach Doug Mathis after giving up a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Adam Frazier
  2. 1B Ty France
  3. LF Jesse Winker
  4. 3B Eugenio Suárez
  5. SS J.P. Crawford
  6. C Tom Murphy
  7. DH Abraham Toro
  8. CF Julio Rodríguez
  9. RF Dylan Moore
Jon Gray Heading Back to Injured List

Rangers general manager Chris Young announced Thursday that RHP Jon Gray will be heading back to the 10-day Injured List with a knee sprain. The good news is he is only expected to miss one start.

RHP Glenn Otto will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start in Oakland on Friday. The probables for the upcoming series against the Athletics are:

  • Friday: RHP Glenn Otto
  • Saturday: LHP Martín Pérez
  • Sunday: RHP Spencer Howard

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return when the Rangers travel to Oakland this weekend.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List

  • RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field last Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week during the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.

