Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Giants

After their final off day of the spring, the Texas Rangers play their first Cactus League night game of 2021.

Texas Rangers (6-5-3) at San Francisco Giants (6-6-3)

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

7:05 PM MT (9:05 PM CT)

Scottsdale Stadium | Scottsdale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

SF: RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Broadcast

The Giants television broadcast will carry Tuesday night's game. MLB Network will rebroadcast the game at 5:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday morning.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl RF Joey Gallo DH Khris Davis 3B Rougned Odor 2B Nick Solak 1B Ronald Guzmán CF Eli White C Jonah Heim

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

1B Tommy La Stella RF Mike Yastrzemski 2B Donovan Solano 3B Wilmer Flores DH Evan Longoria SS Brandon Crawford CF Mauricio Dubón LF Joe McCarthy C Joey Bart

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitching

LHP Taylor Hearn

RHP Jason Bahr

RHP Matt Bush

RHP Hunter Wood

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Sam Gaviglio

RHP Cole Winn

Rangers Injury Report

Brett de Geus (gastrointestinal issue): Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him.

Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him. Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury). Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed on Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury).

Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed on Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury). Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday. Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday.

Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up.

The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. In all likelihood, he will not be ready for Opening Day.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. In all likelihood, he will not be ready for Opening Day. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff had an MRI, and is making "good progress." He will see increased baseball activity over the next couple of weeks. It is still unlikely he will play in Cactus League games before the end of spring training.

