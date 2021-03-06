Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedules vs Diamondbacks

After an off day on Friday, the Texas Rangers continue their Cactus League schedule against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale.

Texas Rangers (1-2-2) at Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3)

Saturday, March 6, 2021

1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)

Salt River Fields | Scottsdale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

ARI: RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

The Texas Rangers do not have audio or video for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. Only Arizona's 98.7 FM is carrying the game.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Saturday's game between the Rangers and Diamondbacks will be a full nine-inning game — the first of the spring for Texas. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule in three of their four Cactus League games.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo DH David Dahl LF Willie Calhoun 2B Nick Solak 3B Rougned Odor 1B Ronald Guzmán C Drew Butera

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

LF David Peralta DH Ketel Marte 3B Eduardo Escobar SS Nick Ahmed C Carson Kelly RF Trayce Thompson CF Daulton Varsho 1B Pavin Smith 2B Domingo Leyba

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

LHP Taylor Hearn

LHP Brett Martin

LHP Kolby Allard

RHP Jharel Cotton

RHP Jason Bahr

RHP Brett de Geus

Other Rangers Pitching Schedules

Kyle Gibson (two innings), Ian Kennedy, Nick Vincent, and Matt Bush are scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday.

Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is penciled down for two innings. Dane Dunning (two innings), Kyle Cody (two innings), Hyeon-Jong Yang (one inning), and Jordan Lyles (one inning) are scheduled to follow Folynewicz.

Kohei Arihara is scheduled to start on Monday against the Chicago Cubs.

Injury Report

David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.

Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI sometime next week.

Still rehabbing. Will get MRI sometime next week. Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection last Tuesday. Tejeda is currently being evaluated by the Rangers medical staff.

