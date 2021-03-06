Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedules vs Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers (1-2-2) at Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3)
Saturday, March 6, 2021
1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)
Salt River Fields | Scottsdale, AZ
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
ARI: RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Broadcast
The Texas Rangers do not have audio or video for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. Only Arizona's 98.7 FM is carrying the game.
Unique Rules in Spring Training
Saturday's game between the Rangers and Diamondbacks will be a full nine-inning game — the first of the spring for Texas. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.
There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule in three of their four Cactus League games.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH David Dahl
- LF Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Rougned Odor
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- C Drew Butera
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- LF David Peralta
- DH Ketel Marte
- 3B Eduardo Escobar
- SS Nick Ahmed
- C Carson Kelly
- RF Trayce Thompson
- CF Daulton Varsho
- 1B Pavin Smith
- 2B Domingo Leyba
Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers
- LHP Taylor Hearn
- LHP Brett Martin
- LHP Kolby Allard
- RHP Jharel Cotton
- RHP Jason Bahr
- RHP Brett de Geus
Other Rangers Pitching Schedules
- Kyle Gibson (two innings), Ian Kennedy, Nick Vincent, and Matt Bush are scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday.
- Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is penciled down for two innings. Dane Dunning (two innings), Kyle Cody (two innings), Hyeon-Jong Yang (one inning), and Jordan Lyles (one inning) are scheduled to follow Folynewicz.
- Kohei Arihara is scheduled to start on Monday against the Chicago Cubs.
Injury Report
- David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.
- Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI sometime next week.
- Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection last Tuesday. Tejeda is currently being evaluated by the Rangers medical staff.
