Rangers Have Clear Paths to Improve 2026 Lineup via Free Agency

Along with a need for another starting pitcher, there is a need for a bat in the Texas Rangers lineup for first-year manager Skip Schumaker. Last year, when push came to shove, the Rangers' glaring need, which was part of the reason for the Texas fade from the American League Wild Card race, was their lack of production at times.

Their leading home run hitter was Wyatt Langford, who had a team-high 22 home runs. That came with him missing some time due to injury and playing in 134 games. That type of team-wise production is not going to cut it in the loaded American League West.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Now, let's not go too far ahead of ourselves in terms of the Rangers bringing in some of the big-name remaining free agents, Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette, or Alex Bregman. Those players are out of the price range for Texas. Some other, less costly free agents for the Rangers could come in and provide the offensive punch they need. David Schoenfield of ESPN linked two free agents to the Rangers as a possible fit.

ESPN Links Two Free Agents to Rangers as Reliable Contributors for 2026

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Schoenfield listed Harrison Bader and Luis Arraez as two free agents who could be possible fits for Texas remaining in free agency, along with a handful of other teams.

Last season for the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies, Bader slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 54 runs driven in. Both of those were career high's for the 31-year-old. In 50 games following the trade to the Phillies, he hit five home runs and slashed .305/.361/.463 to help them win the National League East.

"He can still run and play center field and brings a lot of energy. On the other hand, that level of offense was likely a stone-cold fluke. He posted an 80 OPS+ from 2022 to 2024, and his Statcast expected metrics -- .223 average, .364 slugging -- are right in line with previous seasons,'' wrote Schoenfield.

Regardless, the Rangers would welcome a player like Bader to their team for the right price and take a chance on him coming close to repeating those numbers offensively in 2026.

As for Arraez, talk about one of the best bats at the plate with a ton of discipline. He is a three-time National League batting champ and led the National League in hits the last two seasons. That type of plate discipline is something that Schumaker would love to have in his lineup daily.

Neither Bader or Arraez would come in and provide major thump to the Texas lineup, but they would be bats that are veteran ones who would extend it and provide professional at-bats that would be perfect for 2026.

More Rangers On SI