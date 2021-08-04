Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Dane Dunning Heads To Injured List

The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night at Globe Life Field, looking to bounce back from an 11-3 beating at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Angels (53-54) at Texas Rangers (39-68)

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.04 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF Adolis García C Jonah Heim 2B Andy Ibáñez LF Jason Martin RF DJ Peters 3B Brock Holt DH Curtis Terry

NOTE: Eli White was initially in Wednesday's lineup, but was scratched prior to first pitch with right elbow tightness. The severity of the injury is not yet determined.

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

2B David Fletcher P Shohei Ohtani 1B Phil Gosselin LF Justin Upton RF Jo Adell SS José Iglesias C Kurt Suzuki CF Juan Lagares 3B Jack Mayfield

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Dane Dunning placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to August 3, with right ankle impingement.

RHP Demarcus Evans recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

OF David Dahl placed on unconditional release waivers.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a recent setback where he will hold off swinging for about a week. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a recent setback where he will hold off swinging for about a week. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks.

Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King has thrown a few bullpens, but his timeline is still undetermined.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook