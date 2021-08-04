Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Dane Dunning Heads To Injured List

The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night at Globe Life Field, looking to bounce back from an 11-3 beating at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels.
Author:

Los Angeles Angels (53-54) at Texas Rangers (39-68)

Wednesday, August 4, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.04 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. C Jonah Heim
  5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  6. LF Jason Martin
  7. RF DJ Peters
  8. 3B Brock Holt
  9. DH Curtis Terry

NOTE: Eli White was initially in Wednesday's lineup, but was scratched prior to first pitch with right elbow tightness. The severity of the injury is not yet determined.

Recommended Articles

Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Dane Dunning Heads To Injured List

The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night at Globe Life Field, looking to bounce back from an 11-3 beating at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels.

Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers To Open 2022 Season At Home Against Yankees

Major League Baseball announced the 2022 schedule on Wednesday, and the Texas Rangers open the campaign with a four-game series at Globe Life Field against the New York Yankees.

Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura
Play

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Iconic Beatdown of Robin Ventura

On this day, Nolan Ryan gave Texas Rangers fans one of the most iconic moments in the history of the franchise.

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. P Shohei Ohtani
  3. 1B Phil Gosselin
  4. LF Justin Upton
  5. RF Jo Adell
  6. SS José Iglesias
  7. C Kurt Suzuki
  8. CF Juan Lagares
  9. 3B Jack Mayfield

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Dane Dunning placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to August 3, with right ankle impingement.
  • RHP Demarcus Evans recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
  • OF David Dahl placed on unconditional release waivers.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a recent setback where he will hold off swinging for about a week. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
  • Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King has thrown a few bullpens, but his timeline is still undetermined. 

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Dane Dunning Heads To Injured List

Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers To Open 2022 Season At Home Against Yankees

Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura
News

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Iconic Beatdown of Robin Ventura

guar
News

Cleveland Guardians Run Into 'Roller Derby' Complication

Aug 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Andy Ibanez (77) celebrates with third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Ibáñez Shines, Pitching Struggles As Rangers Are Pummeled By Angels

May 21, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder DJ Peters (38) bats during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

Peters, Barlow Exemplify Rangers' 'Land Of Opportunity'

Jun 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Adrian Beltre address the crowd during a ceremony retiring his uniform number 29 prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
News

Rangers History Today: Adrián Beltré Hits For Cycle For Third Time

Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Curtis Terry (83) avoids the tag of Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias (4) at second base in the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

'Best Game All Year': Terry's Hustle, Dunning's Consistency Help Rangers Win Third Straight

Jul 5, 2020; Arlington, Texas, United States; A general view of the exterior of Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Inducting The First Hall Of Fame Class