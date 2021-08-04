Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Dane Dunning Heads To Injured List
Los Angeles Angels (53-54) at Texas Rangers (39-68)
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.04 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- C Jonah Heim
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
- LF Jason Martin
- RF DJ Peters
- 3B Brock Holt
- DH Curtis Terry
NOTE: Eli White was initially in Wednesday's lineup, but was scratched prior to first pitch with right elbow tightness. The severity of the injury is not yet determined.
The Texas Rangers head into Wednesday night at Globe Life Field, looking to bounce back from an 11-3 beating at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- 2B David Fletcher
- P Shohei Ohtani
- 1B Phil Gosselin
- LF Justin Upton
- RF Jo Adell
- SS José Iglesias
- C Kurt Suzuki
- CF Juan Lagares
- 3B Jack Mayfield
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Dane Dunning placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to August 3, with right ankle impingement.
- RHP Demarcus Evans recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
- OF David Dahl placed on unconditional release waivers.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a recent setback where he will hold off swinging for about a week. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King has thrown a few bullpens, but his timeline is still undetermined.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.
