Rangers vs White Sox: Starting Lineup, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers try to avoid a three-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Rangers (9-12) at Chicago White Sox (11-9)

Sunday, April 25, 2021
1:10 PM CT
Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL

Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (2-1, 2.21 ERA)
vs
CWS: RHP Michael Kopech (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Chicago White Sox
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Willie Calhoun
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 1B Nate Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. LF David Dahl
  7. 2B Nick Solak
  8. 3B Brock Holt
  9. C Jonah Heim

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

  1. SS Tim Anderson
  2. RF Adam Eaton
  3. 3B Yoán Moncada
  4. 1B José Abreu
  5. DH Yermín Mercedes
  6. CF Luis Robert
  7. C Zack Collins
  8. LF Leury García
  9. 2B Nick Madrigal

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Kyle Cody moved to 10-day Injured List retroactive to April 24 with right shoulder inflammation
  • RHP Josh Sborz activated from taxi squad and recalled from the alternate training site

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours ahead of Sunday's game. There had been no indication of any injury to this point. 
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is about one week away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán will undergo season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff will have surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks. 

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is one week into six weeks of rest, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
