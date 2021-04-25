Rangers vs White Sox: Starting Lineup, Roster Moves, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers try to avoid a three-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox.
Texas Rangers (9-12) at Chicago White Sox (11-9)
Sunday, April 25, 2021
1:10 PM CT
Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (2-1, 2.21 ERA)
vs
CWS: RHP Michael Kopech (1-0, 1.69 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- DH Willie Calhoun
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- LF David Dahl
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jonah Heim
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
- SS Tim Anderson
- RF Adam Eaton
- 3B Yoán Moncada
- 1B José Abreu
- DH Yermín Mercedes
- CF Luis Robert
- C Zack Collins
- LF Leury García
- 2B Nick Madrigal
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Kyle Cody moved to 10-day Injured List retroactive to April 24 with right shoulder inflammation
- RHP Josh Sborz activated from taxi squad and recalled from the alternate training site
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours ahead of Sunday's game. There had been no indication of any injury to this point.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is about one week away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán will undergo season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff will have surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is one week into six weeks of rest, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
