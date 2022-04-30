Skip to main content

Rangers vs Braves Pregame Notes: Zach Reks Called Up, Spencer Howard Sent Down

The Texas Rangers will don their 1970s throwbacks as they attempt to snap their four-game losing streak on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves (10-11) at Texas Rangers (6-14)

Saturday, April 30, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
ATL: RHP Bryce Elder (1-2, 4.30 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Atlanta Braves
TV: Bally Sports South
Radio: 680 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. RF Kole Calhoun
  6. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  7. LF Zach Reks
  8. DH Nick Solak
  9. C Sam Huff

Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup

  1. DH Ronald Acuña Jr.
  2. 1B Matt Olson
  3. 3B Austin Riley
  4. LF Marcell Ozuna
  5. 2B Ozzie Albies
  6. C Travis d'Arnaud
  7. CF Adam Duvall
  8. RF Travis Demeritte
  9. SS Dansby Swanson

Rangers Roster Moves

  • OF Zach Reks recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
  • RHP Spencer Howard optioned to Round Rock
Manager Chris Woodward said the decision to option Spencer Howard was not intended to be an actual "demotion." Rather, the Rangers want to build up Howard to the point where he can pitch deeper into games. He had been limited already out of a shortened spring training, then a stint on the Injured List with a blister/cracked fingernail halted any progression toward building up to 90-plus pitches.

Additionally, Woodward called the next couple of days an "audition" for Zach Reks. The Rangers skipper said it could be a short stint or perhaps a longer stint for Reks if another underperforming player on the roster is unable to figure things out.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, and will begin a rehab assignment with Round Rock Thursday night.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Paternity List

  • C Jonah Heim: Eligible to return on Sunday after the birth of his second child.

Also...

Rangers co-pitching coach Doug Mathis is in MLB's COVID-19 protocols. Co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara will handle mound visits for the time being.

