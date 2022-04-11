Skip to main content

Rangers vs Rockies Home Opener Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

With DFW native Taylor Hearn on the mound, the Texas Rangers open their home schedule at Globe Life Field against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado Rockies (2-1) at Texas Rangers (1-2)

Monday, April 11, 2021
3:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
COL: LHP Austin Gomber (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Colorado Rockies
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. DH Andy Ibáñez
  7. LF Nick Solak
  8. RF Kole Calhoun
  9. 3B Charlie Culberson
Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

  1. DH Connor Joe
  2. RF Charlie Blackmon
  3. LF Kris Bryant
  4. 1B C.J. Cron
  5. 2B Brendan Rodgers
  6. 3B Ryan McMahon
  7. CF Randal Grichuk
  8. C Elias Díaz
  9. SS José Iglesias

Game Notes

  • The Rangers enter play on Monday leading Major League Baseball in runs scored (23).
  • This is the 2nd time in Globe Life Field's short history that the Rangers are opening their home schedule against the Rockies. The first was the first Major League Baseball game ever played at the new ballpark. Texas won 1-0.
  • The Rangers are 25-25 all time in home openers. They are 1-1 in Globe Life Field.
  • Taylor Hearn will become the third Texas native to start a Rangers home opener. Nolan Ryan started in 1990, 1991 and 1993 while Mesquite Poteet alum Jason Jennings started in 2008. Hearn also got some home opener encouragement from his sister:

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers can roll with four starters due to upcoming off days. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
  • RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. It is expected that Richards will be activated when is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

