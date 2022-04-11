Rangers vs Rockies Home Opener Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
With DFW native Taylor Hearn on the mound, the Texas Rangers open their home schedule at Globe Life Field against the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado Rockies (2-1) at Texas Rangers (1-2)
Monday, April 11, 2021
3:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
COL: LHP Austin Gomber (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Colorado Rockies
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- CF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- LF Nick Solak
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Scroll to Continue
Rangers First Impression: A Promising Performance in Toronto
After outscoring the Toronto Blue Jays, 23-20, in the opening series, the Texas Rangers made a positive first impression in their pivot from a 102-loss season.
Corey Seager Snaps Bat, Rangers Snap Losing Streak in 12-6 Thumping of Blue Jays
The Texas Rangers earned their first win of the season as the bats exploded—figuratively and literally—in Toronto.
Watch: Ezequiel Duran Doubles Again at Frisco
One of the key pieces of the Joey Gallo trade went 2-for-3 as the Roughriders won for the second straight game
Globe Life Field
Taylor Hearn
Corey Seager
Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup
- DH Connor Joe
- RF Charlie Blackmon
- LF Kris Bryant
- 1B C.J. Cron
- 2B Brendan Rodgers
- 3B Ryan McMahon
- CF Randal Grichuk
- C Elias Díaz
- SS José Iglesias
Game Notes
- The Rangers enter play on Monday leading Major League Baseball in runs scored (23).
- This is the 2nd time in Globe Life Field's short history that the Rangers are opening their home schedule against the Rockies. The first was the first Major League Baseball game ever played at the new ballpark. Texas won 1-0.
- The Rangers are 25-25 all time in home openers. They are 1-1 in Globe Life Field.
- Taylor Hearn will become the third Texas native to start a Rangers home opener. Nolan Ryan started in 1990, 1991 and 1993 while Mesquite Poteet alum Jason Jennings started in 2008. Hearn also got some home opener encouragement from his sister:
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers can roll with four starters due to upcoming off days. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
- RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. It is expected that Richards will be activated when is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.