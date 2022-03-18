Rangers vs Royals: LIVE In-Game Updates, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Baseball is back!
Cactus League action gets underway Friday, as the Texas Rangers square off with the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium.
Kansas City Royals (0-0) at Texas Rangers (0-0)
Friday, March 18, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
KC: RHP Jon Heasley (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Jake Latz (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan (delay)
Kansas City Royals
Radio: KCSP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- RF Kole Calhoun
- LF Nick Solak
- C Jose Trevino
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH Eli White
- 3B Davis Wendzel
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- RF Whit Merrifield
- 2B Nicky Lopez
- C Salvador Perez
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- 1B Carlos Santana
- DH Hunter Dozier
- SS Adalberto Mondesi
- 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
- CF Michael A. Taylor
Rangers Pitching Schedule
- LHP Jake Latz
- LHP Cody Bradford*
- RHP Jack Leiter*
- RHP Matt Bush
- RHP Daniel Robert
- RHP Jesus Tinoco
* - minor league camp
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is 10-14 days away from full-speed baseball activity.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield next week. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
- C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
