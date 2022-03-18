Skip to main content

Rangers vs Royals: LIVE In-Game Updates, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Spring training baseball gets underway as the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals face off in Cactus League action.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Baseball is back!

Cactus League action gets underway Friday, as the Texas Rangers square off with the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium.

Kansas City Royals (0-0) at Texas Rangers (0-0)

Friday, March 18, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
KC: RHP Jon Heasley (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Jake Latz (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan (delay)

Kansas City Royals
Radio: KCSP

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) is congratulated by right fielder Joey Gallo (13) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

From Face to Farewell: Kiner-Falefa Trade Signals Rangers Hope

Kiner-Falefa shuffling, Dinwiddie shining a, Gregory shunning and , all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Aug 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Source: Rangers To Sign Garrett Richards

The Texas Rangers added more depth to the pitching staff, bringing in a veteran arm for the bullpen.

By Chris Halicke3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.

By Chris HalickeMar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  4. RF Kole Calhoun
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. C Jose Trevino
  7. CF Leody Taveras
  8. DH Eli White
  9. 3B Davis Wendzel

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. RF Whit Merrifield
  2. 2B Nicky Lopez
  3. C Salvador Perez
  4. LF Andrew Benintendi
  5. 1B Carlos Santana
  6. DH Hunter Dozier
  7. SS Adalberto Mondesi
  8. 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
  9. CF Michael A. Taylor

Rangers Pitching Schedule

  • LHP Jake Latz
  • LHP Cody Bradford*
  • RHP Jack Leiter*
  • RHP Matt Bush
  • RHP Daniel Robert
  • RHP Jesus Tinoco

* - minor league camp

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is 10-14 days away from full-speed baseball activity.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield next week. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
  • C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jun 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) is congratulated by right fielder Joey Gallo (13) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

From Face to Farewell: Kiner-Falefa Trade Signals Rangers Hope

By Richie Whitt52 minutes ago
Aug 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Source: Rangers To Sign Garrett Richards

By Chris Halicke3 hours ago
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

By Chris HalickeMar 17, 2022
Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

By Chris HalickeMar 17, 2022
Andy Ibanez / Spring Training
News

'It's His Job To Lose': How Andy Ibáñez Earned an Opportunity at Third Base

By Chris HalickeMar 17, 2022
Nolan Ryan
News

Rangers to Premiere 'Facing Nolan' at Globe Life Field on May 1

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022
Sep 29, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (35) walks off the field during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Add Greg Holland, Dan Winkler to Bullpen Mix

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberson (2) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Source: Rangers Reunite With Charlie Culberson

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022