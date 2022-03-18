Rangers vs Royals: LIVE In-Game Updates, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Spring training baseball gets underway as the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals face off in Cactus League action.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Baseball is back!

Cactus League action gets underway Friday, as the Texas Rangers square off with the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium.

Kansas City Royals (0-0) at Texas Rangers (0-0)

Friday, March 18, 2021

1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

KC: RHP Jon Heasley (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Jake Latz (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (delay)

Kansas City Royals

Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager 1B Nathaniel Lowe RF Kole Calhoun LF Nick Solak C Jose Trevino CF Leody Taveras DH Eli White 3B Davis Wendzel

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

RF Whit Merrifield 2B Nicky Lopez C Salvador Perez LF Andrew Benintendi 1B Carlos Santana DH Hunter Dozier SS Adalberto Mondesi 3B Bobby Witt Jr. CF Michael A. Taylor

Rangers Pitching Schedule

LHP Jake Latz

LHP Cody Bradford*

RHP Jack Leiter*

RHP Matt Bush

RHP Daniel Robert

RHP Jesus Tinoco

* - minor league camp

RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.

3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is 10-14 days away from full-speed baseball activity.

OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield next week. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.

C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook