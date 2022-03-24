Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to build on their impressive three-game winning streak as they travel to Mesa, Arizona to face the Oakland Athletics.
Texas Rangers (3-1-1) at Oakland Athletics (1-3-1)
Thursday, March 24, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Hohokam Stadium | Mesa, AZ
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
OAK: LHP Sean Manaea (0-1, 33.75 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports App
Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast
The Oakland television broadcast is available to stream for free on MLB.TV.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- DH Willie Calhoun
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- LF Nick Solak
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- 1B Matt Carpenter
- C Jose Trevino
- SS Yonny Hernandez
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- CF Cristian Pache
- DH Dalton Kelly
- RF Ramón Laureano
- C Austin Allen
- 1B Eric Thames
- SS Kevin Smith
- 3B Sheldon Neuse
- LF Billy McKinney
- 2B Nick Allen
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández, who's already been put on the 60-day Injured List.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is a few days away from full-speed baseball activity.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield in the coming days. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
- C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
- INF Josh Smith was scratched prior Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but has made two Cactus League appearances since then.