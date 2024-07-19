Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers start their push toward getting closer to the top of the American League West when they host the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series that starts on Friday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (46-50) are five games back of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West and start a seven-game homestand that concludes with four games against the Chicago White Sox next week. By then, Texas may have an idea of whether it will be buyers or sellers at the July 30 trade deadline.
Aside from All-Stars Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Kirby Yates, the rest of the Rangers got some rest during the four-game All-Star Break and manager Bruce Bochy hopes they come back recharged and ready to return to the playoffs.
The Orioles (58-58) have a slim lead in the American League East over the New York Yankees. Five Baltimore players were in the All-Star Game, which was at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. That worked out nicely for the All-Stars, as they stayed in Arlington while the rest of the Orioles flew out to join them for a workout Thursday night.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 2.97)
Baltimore Orioles: RHP Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.43)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96)
Baltimore Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-10, 3.79)
Baltimore Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.38)
Remaining Series in July
July 22-25: vs. Chicago White Sox
July 26-28: at Toronto Blue Jays
July 29-31: at St. Louis Cardinals