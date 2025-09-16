3 Rangers Prospects Who Could Become Breakout Stars At Arizona Fall League
The Texas Rangers are fighting to play October baseball this season after it looked like they would assuredly miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.
But whether the big league team qualifies for the postseason or not, the fanbase will have the opportunity to see some of the franchise's best young players on display at the Arizona Fall League this year, as the team decided to send a group of their top prospects.
Sebastian Walcott is the headliner, and he's going to get a lot of the attention as the second-best prospect heading out to the desert since he's ranked No. 4 overall in the sport. However, he isn't the only one who could turn heads at the AFL.
Below are three Rangers prospects who could become breakout stars.
Jose Corniell
The right-handed pitcher is ranked third in Texas' pipeline, but a lot of that is based on potential since he missed all of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. However, he has lived up to the hype after returning to the mound this year with a 1.85 ERA across 12 starts.
Jose Corniell won the Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award for the Rangers in 2023, and he has flashed that upside once again with a dominant showing at Double-A with a miniscule ERA of 0.45 across six starts.
He ran into a bit of trouble at Triple-A with a 4.32 ERA across two starts, but with a good showing at the AFL, there's a good chance he could be the next young pitching star Texas calls up at some point in 2026.
Malcolm Moore
The first-round pick of the 2024 draft has largely disappointed in his first experience of professional baseball. After winning the Most Outstanding Player award at the Men's College World Series while powering Tennessee to a national championship, he was expected to come in and be an immediate impact player at the lower levels.
But that has not been the case with a slash line of .198/.293/.271 at High-A. An injury also limited him, but Malcolm Moore did not have a good close to the season and now heads to the Arizona Fall League with the hopes of creating some momentum going into next year.
The good news is things can change with a good showing at this high-profile circuit where he will be competing against other elite prospects. So if he can flash the advanced hit tool he had coming into his professional career, that should get him back on track to become an impact player for Texas at some point down the line.
Dylan Dreiling
Similar to Moore, Dylan Dreiling also hasn't been impressive at the start of his professional career. Selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, he has flashed some pop with 12 home runs and 37 extra-base hits, but he also slashed just .226/.319/.381 across 110 games at High-A.
Perception can change in a hurry, though, and that's especially true when it comes to the raw power the 22-year-old possesses. If he's able to rip some home runs in the AFL and showcase his hitting ability, then the 15th-ranked prospect could be a riser.