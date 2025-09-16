Inside The Rangers

3 Rangers Prospects Who Could Become Breakout Stars At Arizona Fall League

These three Texas Rangers prospects could make a name for themselves in the Arizona Fall League.

Brad Wakai

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers are fighting to play October baseball this season after it looked like they would assuredly miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.

But whether the big league team qualifies for the postseason or not, the fanbase will have the opportunity to see some of the franchise's best young players on display at the Arizona Fall League this year, as the team decided to send a group of their top prospects.

Sebastian Walcott is the headliner, and he's going to get a lot of the attention as the second-best prospect heading out to the desert since he's ranked No. 4 overall in the sport. However, he isn't the only one who could turn heads at the AFL.

Below are three Rangers prospects who could become breakout stars.

Jose Corniell

Jose Corniell
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The right-handed pitcher is ranked third in Texas' pipeline, but a lot of that is based on potential since he missed all of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. However, he has lived up to the hype after returning to the mound this year with a 1.85 ERA across 12 starts.

Jose Corniell won the Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award for the Rangers in 2023, and he has flashed that upside once again with a dominant showing at Double-A with a miniscule ERA of 0.45 across six starts.

He ran into a bit of trouble at Triple-A with a 4.32 ERA across two starts, but with a good showing at the AFL, there's a good chance he could be the next young pitching star Texas calls up at some point in 2026.

Malcolm Moore

Malcolm Moore
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The first-round pick of the 2024 draft has largely disappointed in his first experience of professional baseball. After winning the Most Outstanding Player award at the Men's College World Series while powering Tennessee to a national championship, he was expected to come in and be an immediate impact player at the lower levels.

But that has not been the case with a slash line of .198/.293/.271 at High-A. An injury also limited him, but Malcolm Moore did not have a good close to the season and now heads to the Arizona Fall League with the hopes of creating some momentum going into next year.

The good news is things can change with a good showing at this high-profile circuit where he will be competing against other elite prospects. So if he can flash the advanced hit tool he had coming into his professional career, that should get him back on track to become an impact player for Texas at some point down the line.

Dylan Dreiling

Dylan Dreiling
ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Moore, Dylan Dreiling also hasn't been impressive at the start of his professional career. Selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, he has flashed some pop with 12 home runs and 37 extra-base hits, but he also slashed just .226/.319/.381 across 110 games at High-A.

Perception can change in a hurry, though, and that's especially true when it comes to the raw power the 22-year-old possesses. If he's able to rip some home runs in the AFL and showcase his hitting ability, then the 15th-ranked prospect could be a riser.

More Rangers News

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News