Three Rangers Prospects Who Can Make Case for MLB Roster Spot in 2026

The Texas Rangers have invited 21 non-roster players to Major League spring training in Surprise, Ariz., later this month.

Some are veterans who have been signed to minor league deals. Others are prospects from within the organization that are hoping to use the time in Arizona as a chance to impress Rangers coaches and the front office.

But some prospects have the chance to impress the Rangers to the point where it could earn them a job at the Major League level at some point in 2026. That worked for outfielder Alejandro Osuna, who parlayed an impressive spring training last year into more than 60 games in the Majors in 2025.

So, who are the three prospects with the best chance of impressing the Rangers to the point where they could reach the Majors this season?

Sebastian Walcott

Texas Rangers infield prospect Sebastian Walcott. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Rangers have made it clear they have no intention of rushing Walcott. But the soon-to-be 20-year-old top prospect may force their hand sometime in 2026. Of the three players listed, he’s the most likely to have an Osuna-like spring, even if he hasn’t played yet at Triple-A.

He slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. In the minors he’s played shortstop and third base, but no second base yet. That’s the one open position on the diamond, but Texas will need him to play some games there to feel comfortable with him at the position, if he’s needed.

The longer he remains in Surprise with the MLB team, the better Walcott’s chances are of reaching the Majors at some point. He would have to really impress Texas to earn an opening day spot — or the 40-man roster would have to experience several injuries. But he can set himself up for a mid-season call-up.

Trevor Hauver

Texas Rangers infielder Trevor Hauver. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hauver is the last piece of the Joey Gallo trade that hasn’t reached the Majors yet. Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran will compete for the second base job. Hauver, who at one point was an infielder, is now an outfielder hoping to finally reach the Majors.

He’s spent the past two seasons at Triple-A Round Rock, where he’s slashed .261/.376/.436 with an .812 OPS with 23 home runs and 126 RBI. He played both left field and right field for the Express the past two years.

Entering his sixth professional season, the time is now for Hauver to impress the Rangers enough to earn an MLB at some point in 2026. Unlike Walcott, he’ll probably need an injury or two to earn a promotion. But an impressive spring sets him up to do just that.

Josh Trentadue

The Texas Rangers logo painted on the field behind home plate at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The left-hander is one of the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, but he’s not one that gets much buzz. But the 14th round pick in 2023 is rising quickly after he was drafted out of the College of Southern Idaho.

Last year with High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco he went 1-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 22 games, with 16 starts. He struck out 94 and walked 34 in 77 innings. Batters hit just .185 against him. He’s on the cusp of getting to Round Rock, and a great spring might allow him to bypass going back to Frisco completely.

Reaching the Majors this year is a long shot. But left-handed starters are hard to find, and if he progresses quickly, he becomes an option for Texas late in the season — especially if things have gone south.

