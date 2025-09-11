Sebastian Walcott Leads Elite Group of Rangers Prospects Sent To Arizona Fall League
The Texas Rangers are fighting for their playoff lives at the big league level.
After missing the postseason last year, the team is doing all they can to make sure they are playing in October this time around, even with multiple star players on the injured list who appear like they will be out for the rest of the regular season.
But even if the big league club comes up short in their pursuit of making the playoffs, that doesn't mean this fanbase doesn't have stuff to look forward to in October. That's because the 2025 Arizona Fall League rosters have been revealed by MLB Pipeline, and the Rangers are sending a star-studded group of prospects to the showcase circuit.
- Sebastian Walcott, SS
- Jose Corniell, RHP
- Winston Santos, RHP
- Malcolm Moore, C
- Emiliano Teodo, RHP
- Dylan Dreiling, OF
- Kolton Curtis, RHP
- Joey Danielson, RHP
Rangers Sending Seven Top 30 Prospects To AFL
Sebastian Walcott is the headliner. Ranked No. 1 in Texas' pipeline and No. 4 in all of baseball, the 19-year-old phenom looks like the next star for this franchise. While he's had some ups and downs this season, going to the AFL will allow him to compete against other high-profile prospects.
And that includes some of his teammates, as the Rangers are sending six more top 30 prospects alongside Walcott the Arizona Fall League. Right-handed pitchers Jose Corniell and Winston Santos are ranked third and fourth in the team's farm system, respectively.
Corniell was acquired from the Seattle Marines after the 2020 campaign. He was named Texas' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2023, which made it seem like he was on his way to bursting onto the scene. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and has just made his way back to the mound.
Santos was signed as an international free agent in 2019. He's had some highs and lows during his professional career, and that included an injury this year that limited him to just four outings. Getting reps in the AFL will be huge for him.
Malcolm Moore, who was the team's first-round pick in the 2024 draft, has struggled this season with a .195/.300/.276 slash line. Ranked 11th in the team's farm system, he'll look to jumpstart things in the AFL.
Right-handed pitcher Emiliano Teodo and outfielder Dylan Dreiling -- who are ranked 14th and 15th -- have also struggled in 2025. Teodo had a 6.23 ERA across 10 Double-A appearances before posting a 10.13 ERA across 12 Triple-A outings. Dreiling struggled to be productive at the High-A level, slashing .226/.319/.381 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI.
Kolton Curtis will also look to turn his year around in the Arizona Fall League after posting a 5.18 ERA across 19 appearances (16 starts) with 75 strikeouts to 45 walks in 66 innings pitched. He's just 21 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of high school, so there is still time for Curtis to develop.
Rangers Paired With Four Notable Teams
Texas' prospects will team up with the prospects from the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals to form the Surprise Saguaros.
Things get underway on Oct. 6 and will run through Nov. 15, which is the day of the championship game. The MLB has made some changes to the format this year, where all six teams will make the playoffs and the top two clubs will receive a first-round bye.
Walcott is set to make some cool history alongside Detroit Tigers' top-ranked prospect Kevin McGonigle. It will be the first time players ranked in the top four of MLB's Top 100 prospect rankings
-- Walcott fourth and McGonigle second -- will compete in the Arizona Fall League at the same time since Bryce Harper and Mike Trout did it in 2011.
Walcott isn't the only top 100 prospect on the Saguaros. Shortstop Aidan Miller of Philadelphia is ranked 47th, catcher Blake Mitchell of Kansas City is ranked 48th and outfielder Chase DeLaute of Milwaukee is ranked 54th.
Overall, in addition to the Rangers sending seven of their top 30 prospects, both the Phillies and Royals are sending four, with the Brewers sending three and the Guardians sending two of their top 30 guys.