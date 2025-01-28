3 Realistic Relievers Texas Rangers Could Pursue Before Spring Training Begins
The Texas Rangers have a problem in their bullpen; they don't have a closer.
Their three most prominent relievers who had experience closing games - Jose Leclerc, Kirby Yates and David Robertson - have either already departed in free agency or aren't expected to return.
For a team that has the goal of contending for another World Series championship and winning their division for the first time since 2016, not having a true shutdown man they can rely on when things are tight is something that could haunt them.
Chris Martin, one of their five offseason bullpen additions, seems like he could step into that role at the start of the year despite just having 14 careers saves in 30 opportunities.
There are still options out there, but since the Rangers wanted to shed salary this winter that gets their payroll under the $241 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold to reduce their tax penalties going forward, the current $235 million salary on the books doesn't give them a lot of room to go out and sign an impact arm.
However, there are some still available who could be added in that range.
Here are three realistic relievers Texas could sign before Spring Training.
Ryne Stanek
The right-hander is someone the Rangers know well from his time with the Houston Astros, having won the World Series with their in-state rivals in 2022 while posting a 2.90 ERA across 186 outings during his three seasons with that franchise.
While his last two years haven't been great with ERAs of 4.09 and 4.88 respectively, he's been a backend reliever used in high-leverage situations before who could be another closing option for Texas.
And since Spotrac has his market value at just $2.6 million, he'd still give this front office some wiggle room when it comes to staying under the CBT number.
Tommy Kahnle
The 10-year veteran is another player whose market value fits in with the space that's available.
Not a true closer by any means with just 25 sporadic save opportunities during his career, he wouldn't necessarily solve their problems at that position. However, he's been exceptional as a reliever with a 125 ERA+ across his 390 appearances, but it's the last two seasons that shows he's still a weapon for any team.
With the New York Yankees, the right-hander posted a 2.38 ERA in 83.1 innings pitched.
While there are some concerns since his FIP was roughly 4.00 during this same time period, signing him to a low-priced contract is something the Rangers could consider.
Keynan Middleton
He's the most expensive option per Spotrac with his market value sitting at $7.1 million which could prevent something from getting done if there is interest, but he also could step into the closer role based on him having 15 saves out of 22 opportunities.
While he's never been the primary ninth-inning guy, that is largely due to circumstance instead of ability.
At just 31 years old, he's an intriguing buy-low option as a former third-round pick out of high school who owns a career ERA of 3.84 and ERA+ of 113.
He's also coming off flexor tendon surgery, something that could get allow Texas to negotiate a contract that's in the range they're willing to give as he's looking to return to the Major League mound.
While it's a risk since it's not a given the right-hander will return to his previous form, that's the type of reliever who are options for the Rangers based on their self-imposed financial constraints if they still are looking to make additions .