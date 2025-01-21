Los Angeles Dodgers in Agreement With Texas Rangers All-Star Closer
After doing what they have this winter, it seemed likely that the Los Angeles Dodgers were done adding players. However, if the Dodgers have shown one thing over the past few years, it's that they'll make moves at any point to better their roster.
That came at the expense of the Texas Rangers on Tuesday morning. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Los Angeles is in agreement with right-handed closer Kirby Yates.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers, who already have folks screaming about their payroll, have reached a tentative agreement with free-agent closer Kirby Yates, pending a physical. The deal comes on the heels of signing Tanner Scott to a 4-year, $72 million contract."
Yates was believed to want to stay with the Rangers, but the opportunity to play with the Dodgers is certainly enticing. He'll now join a bullpen that many view as one of the best baseball and have a good chance to win the World Series in 2025.
An All-Star in 2024, Yates was excellent for Texas. He's had an up-and-down past few seasons, but since getting healthy, he's been one of the better relievers in baseball.
Not only does this create a hole for the Rangers, but Los Angeles just got much better, something no team in baseball wants as they look to compete with the Dodgers for a World Series.
It's been Los Angeles' winter again, doing everything possible to continue being the best team in the league.
The rich continue to get richer, and at this point, there might be more on the way for the Dodgers.