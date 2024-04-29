Texas Rangers Star Rookie Finally Gets First Career Home Run
ARLINGTON, Texas — When did Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford know he had his first career Major League home run?
Well, like several times this year, he thought he had hit the ball out of the park when he connected on a 2-2 pitch from Cincinnati Reds starter Andrew Abbott in the first inning on Sunday.
“I thought I did (hit it out),” Langford said after the Rangers’ 4-3 win. “That’s why I was a little slow out of the box.”
But, like several warning track shots this season, this drive fell just short of the wall.
The right-handed hitting outfielder drove it into the alley in right-center field. It split between Reds center fielder Stuart Fairchild and right fielder Jake Fraley.
Then the unexpected happened. The ball caromed off the angled wall of the bullpen with the 374 marker at the top and slid past Fraley.
Langford noticed out of the corner of his eye as he approached second.
“I looked over and I was like, ‘Man, that ball kicked really funny,’” Langford said.
So Langford turned on the jets.
Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning doesn’t usually pay attention when the Rangers are hitting, he said. He sits on the bench and tries to stay locked in. But even he couldn’t ignore what was happening. He knew his fellow Florida alum was up and once his teammates got excited, he stood up to watch.
“I saw it hit the wall,” Dunning said. ‘I was like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be a double or a triple.’”
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was more certain.
“After the way it hit the wall, I said, ‘That’s gonna be an inside-the-parker,’” Bochy said.
Langford sped around second and didn’t slip this time, as he did in a game earlier this homestand. As he got to third, Tony Beasley waved him home.
By the time Fraley ran it down and threw it into Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, there was no chance of stopping Langford. He crossed home plate with a huge grin on his face, a combination of joy and relief.
“I feel like I’ve had a bunch of (well-hit) balls, it was just a matter of getting that first one,” Langford said. “I got it in a weird way.”
Langford became the fourth Rangers player to hit an inside-the-park home run for his first career Major League home run. He joined teammate Josh Smith (July 11, 2022), Craig Gentry (Sept. 23, 2011) and Marc Sagmoen (April 17, 1997).
Smith and Langford happen to be next-door neighbors in the clubhouse.
His home run proved to be the difference in the game. It gave Texas a 4-0 lead and the Rangers didn’t score again.
Langford finally has that milestone to remember. But, shortly after the game, he didn’t have the baseball.
“I guess they got it,” Langford said. “I’m not sure if they did or not. I’ll probably just keep it in my locker for now."
You can find Matthew Postins on X @PostinsPostcard. Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.