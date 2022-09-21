The Rangers' Double-A affiliate now heads to San Antonio to try and sweep the Texas League's South Division series.

The Frisco RoughRiders claimed the first game of their Texas League South Division Championship Series with the San Antonio Missions, winning 7-3 at Riders Field on Tuesday night.

The RoughRiders are now up 1-0 in the best-of-three series and can claim the series with a win Thursday in San Antonio. If there is a Game 3, it will be Friday in San Antonio.

The RoughRiders blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth with a four-run inning to break a 3-3 tie. Aaron Zavala, who recently received an invitation to play in Arizona Fall League, hit a solo shot to break the tie and make it 3-2.

Kellen Strahm, who drove in one of the runs in the RoughRiders’ three-run fifth, doubled home a run. Then, Jonathan Ornelas, who just tied the Frisco record for most hits in a season, singled home two runs to give the Riders a four-run lead.

Rangers No. 2 prospect Jack Leiter started the game for Frisco. He received a no-decision after throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up three earned runs. He allowed two hits but walked six and struck out four.

The Missions built up their three-run lead with Leiter on the hill. Once he left, the RoughRiders tied the game with a three-run bottom of the fifth. Strahm had an RBI double, and Scott Kapers and Evan Carter each had RBI singles.

Frisco won the second-half title, while the Missions won the first-half title.

The RoughRiders are making their first trip to the Texas League Playoffs since 2014.

Before the game the Rangers moved pitcher Joe Barlow from Triple-A Round Rock to Frisco to continue his rehab assignment. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Other MLB.com Top 30 Rangers prospects on the Frisco roster include outfielder Carter (No. 3), pitcher Owen White (No. 4), second baseman Justin Foscue (No. 5), infielder Luisangel Acuña (No. 7), outfielder Dustin Harris (No. 9), outfielder Zavala (No. 11), pitcher Antoine Kelly (No. 14), pitcher Ricky Vanasco (No. 17), infielder Thomas Saggese (No. 20), infielder Ornelas (No. 22), pitcher Avery Weems (No. 24) and pitcher Marc Church No. 30.

Acuña, Carter and Saggese were only recently promoted to Frisco from High Class-A Hickory.

Several RoughRiders were announced as part of the Arizona Fall League rosters on Friday. So once they’re done with the Texas League postseason, they’ll head to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz.. Those players include Acuña and Zavala, along with infielder Trevor Hauver, pitcher Nick Starr and pitcher Grant Wolfram

Also on the AFL list is first-round pick and pitcher Kumar Rocker.

