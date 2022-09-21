Skip to main content

Rangers Affiliate Frisco Claims First Playoff Game

The Rangers' Double-A affiliate now heads to San Antonio to try and sweep the Texas League's South Division series.

The Frisco RoughRiders claimed the first game of their Texas League South Division Championship Series with the San Antonio Missions, winning 7-3 at Riders Field on Tuesday night.

The RoughRiders are now up 1-0 in the best-of-three series and can claim the series with a win Thursday in San Antonio. If there is a Game 3, it will be Friday in San Antonio.

The RoughRiders blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth with a four-run inning to break a 3-3 tie. Aaron Zavala, who recently received an invitation to play in Arizona Fall League, hit a solo shot to break the tie and make it 3-2.

Kellen Strahm, who drove in one of the runs in the RoughRiders’ three-run fifth, doubled home a run. Then, Jonathan Ornelas, who just tied the Frisco record for most hits in a season, singled home two runs to give the Riders a four-run lead.

Rangers No. 2 prospect Jack Leiter started the game for Frisco. He received a no-decision after throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up three earned runs. He allowed two hits but walked six and struck out four.

The Missions built up their three-run lead with Leiter on the hill. Once he left, the RoughRiders tied the game with a three-run bottom of the fifth. Strahm had an RBI double, and Scott Kapers and Evan Carter each had RBI singles.

Frisco won the second-half title, while the Missions won the first-half title.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Prospect Ties Frisco Hits Record

Texas' No. 22 prospect was just named the organization's co-defender of the month as the RoughRiders begin the Texas League Playoffs.

By Matthew Postins
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

GAME UPDATES: How Angels Beat Rangers Tuesday

Texas starts a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Frisco IF Named Texas League Player of Week

The No. 20 prospect had a terrific first week with the RoughRiders, who are going to the Texas League playoffs.

By Matthew Postins

The RoughRiders are making their first trip to the Texas League Playoffs since 2014.

Before the game the Rangers moved pitcher Joe Barlow from Triple-A Round Rock to Frisco to continue his rehab assignment. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Other MLB.com Top 30 Rangers prospects on the Frisco roster include outfielder Carter (No. 3), pitcher Owen White (No. 4), second baseman Justin Foscue (No. 5), infielder Luisangel Acuña (No. 7), outfielder Dustin Harris (No. 9), outfielder Zavala (No. 11), pitcher Antoine Kelly (No. 14), pitcher Ricky Vanasco (No. 17), infielder Thomas Saggese (No. 20), infielder Ornelas (No. 22), pitcher Avery Weems (No. 24) and pitcher Marc Church No. 30.

Acuña, Carter and Saggese were only recently promoted to Frisco from High Class-A Hickory.

Several RoughRiders were announced as part of the Arizona Fall League rosters on Friday. So once they’re done with the Texas League postseason, they’ll head to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz.. Those players include Acuña and Zavala, along with infielder Trevor Hauver, pitcher Nick Starr and pitcher Grant Wolfram

Also on the AFL list is first-round pick and pitcher Kumar Rocker.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Affiliate Frisco Claims First Playoff Game

The Rangers' Double-A affiliate now heads to San Antonio to try and sweep the Texas League's South Division series.

The Frisco RoughRiders claimed the first game of their Texas League South Division Championship Series with the San Antonio Missions, winning 7-3 at Riders Field on Tuesday night.

The RoughRiders are now up 1-0 in the best-of-three series and can claim the series with a win Thursday in San Antonio. If there is a Game 3, it will be Friday in San Antonio.

The RoughRiders blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth with a four-run inning to break a 3-3 tie. Aaron Zavala, who recently received an invitation to play in Arizona Fall League, hit a solo shot to break the tie and make it 3-2.

Kellen Strahm, who drove in one of the runs in the RoughRiders’ three-run fifth, doubled home a run. Then, Jonathan Ornelas, who just tied the Frisco record for most hits in a season, singled home two runs to give the Riders a four-run lead.

Rangers No. 2 prospect Jack Leiter started the game for Frisco. He received a no-decision after throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up three earned runs. He allowed two hits but walked six and struck out four.

The Missions built up their three-run lead with Leiter on the hill. Once he left, the RoughRiders tied the game with a three-run bottom of the fifth. Strahm had an RBI double, and Scott Kapers and Evan Carter each had RBI singles.

Frisco won the second-half title, while the Missions won the first-half title.

The RoughRiders are making their first trip to the Texas League Playoffs since 2014.

Before the game the Rangers moved pitcher Joe Barlow from Triple-A Round Rock to Frisco to continue his rehab assignment. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Other MLB.com Top 30 Rangers prospects on the Frisco roster include outfielder Carter (No. 3), pitcher Owen White (No. 4), second baseman Justin Foscue (No. 5), infielder Luisangel Acuña (No. 7), outfielder Dustin Harris (No. 9), outfielder Zavala (No. 11), pitcher Antoine Kelly (No. 14), pitcher Ricky Vanasco (No. 17), infielder Thomas Saggese (No. 20), infielder Ornelas (No. 22), pitcher Avery Weems (No. 24) and pitcher Marc Church No. 30.

Acuña, Carter and Saggese were only recently promoted to Frisco from High Class-A Hickory.

Several RoughRiders were announced as part of the Arizona Fall League rosters on Friday. So once they’re done with the Texas League postseason, they’ll head to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz.. Those players include Acuña and Zavala, along with infielder Trevor Hauver, pitcher Nick Starr and pitcher Grant Wolfram

Also on the AFL list is first-round pick and pitcher Kumar Rocker.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Prospect Ties Frisco Hits Record

By Matthew Postins
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME UPDATES: How Angels Beat Rangers Tuesday

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Frisco IF Named Texas League Player of Week

By Matthew Postins
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Claim Twins Pitcher off Waivers

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung Takes Rangers Minor League Honor

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 18, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz (2) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) looks on during the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rays Claim Series Win Over Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Rangers SS Corey Seager Breaks MLB Record

By Matthew Postins
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME UPDATES: How Rays Beat Rangers Sunday

By Matthew Postins