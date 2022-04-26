Do the Texas Rangers officially have an "Astro killer" in Adolis García?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The rivalry between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros has had a couple big swings over the last decade-plus. Texas dominated the series from 2010-2016, winning all but one season series in 2014. But since they rose to prominence, the Astros have won every season series since 2017, save for an even split in the truncated 2020 season, and only run differential awarded the Silver Boot to Houston.

But since last season, we've seen more big swings—all by Adolis García. Whatever it is, 'El Bombi' loves hitting against the Astros. In Monday's win over Houston, García once again came through in a clutch situation, hitting a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, turning a one-run lead into a much more manageable four-run lead.

So, what is it about hitting against Houston?

"I'm always making adjustments," García said through an interpreter after Monday's win. "Every day, I'm making adjustments to make things happen. It just so happens when I play the Astros, I play really well. I'm very fortunate."

Against the Astros, the 29-year-old slugger has a .333/.375/.680/1.055 slash line in 18 games. Unsurprisingly, seven of his 33 career home runs and 20 of his 101 career RBI have come against Houston—both marks are the most against any single opponent in García's young career.

The Rangers will need more than just García in order to turn the tide against the Astros and the rest of the American League West division. The additions of star power like Marcus Semien and Corey Seager—both of whom had key hits in Monday's win as well—will help in that endeavor.

However, having an "Astro killer" can never hurt.