July 30 is a momentous day in Texas Rangers history, as three of the franchise's most beloved players hit career milestones or joined a Hall of Fame.

On this day, Texas Rangers fans had their attention diverted between Ivan Rodriguez entering the Baseball Hall of Fame and Adrian Beltre recording hit No. 3,000.

What a day, indeed.

In Cooperstown, New York, Rodriguez was putting the exclamation point on his extraordinary Major League career with a first-ballot induction, just the second catcher to accomplish that feat.

Rodriguez ended up hitting .296 with 311 home runs, and 1,332 runs batted in for his career. With the Rangers, Rodriguez hit .304 with 217 home runs, and 842 RBI in 1,507 games. Rodriguez retired in the Top 5 of many statistical categories in Rangers history. He was a 14-time All-Star, a 13-time Gold Glove selection, the 1999 American League Most Valuable Player and a World Series Champion with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

Back in Arlington, Texas, Beltre was finalizing his Hall of Fame credentials with his 3,000th career hit at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Beltre’s double in the fourth inning off Orioles pitcher Wade Miley made him just the 31st player to clear one of baseball’s hallowed numbers.

By the end of Beltre’s career he had 3,166 hits, putting him No. 16 in baseball history at the time.

Also on this date …

July 30, 2016: The Texas Rangers inducted infielder Michael Young into the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Young, whom the Rangers acquired in trade from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2000, became one of the franchise’s most beloved players from 2000 to 2012. Young played second base, shortstop, and third base for the Rangers. During his career, he moved to second base to make room for free-agent acquisition Alex Rodriguez, moved back to shortstop to make way for second baseman Alfonso Soriano, moved to third base to help facilitate Ian Kinsler’s promotion to the Major Leagues and then moved back to shortstop when Adrian Beltre joined the team.

Young ended his Major League career in 2013 with his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers. By then he retired as the all-time leader for hits in Rangers history. Young also drove in the winning run in two All-Star Games.

Also on this date ….

July 30, 1973 — Jim Bibby became the first Rangers pitcher to throw a no-hitter. Bibby threw the no-hitter against the defending world champion Oakland Athletics. Bibby faced off against Cy Young winner Vida Blue. The Rangers won the game, 6-0.

Aug. 30, 1974: Rangers infielder Dave Nelson tied a Major League record by stealing second, third, and home in the same inning of a game against Cleveland. The victim on the mound for Cleveland? Future Rangers pitching coach, and former Rangers player, Dick Bosman.

