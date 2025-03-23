All-Star with Local Ties Could be Texas Rangers Answer for Pitching Depth
The Texas Rangers made a move last week to sign former Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin to add depth.
On Sunday, news broke that the Rangers were set to put pitcher Dane Dunning on outright waivers. Dunning, a starter and a reliever, was part of Texas’ 2023 World Series championship team.
It just goes to show that at this time of year nothing is out of the realm of possibility.
Consider right-hander pitcher Ross Stripling. News broke on Sunday that Stripling was among the latest roster cuts for the Kansas City Royals, who are busy trimming their roster down.
Stripling could be interesting for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that he’s local to the Rangers. He played his high school baseball at Carroll High School in nearby Southlake, Texas, a place many Rangers live in-season. He also went to Texas A&M before starting his professional career.
The Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant connected the dots after Stripling’s release.
Stripling did struggle in spring training. In five games (one start) he did not factor in a decision but had a 14.63 ERA. He pitched just eight innings, giving up 17 hits, 14 runs (13 earned) and a walk. He only struck out two.
This could be the end of the line for the 35-year-old Pennsylvania native. But, with Stripling being released, he can now sign with any team. The Rangers, for instance, wouldn’t have to sign him to a Major League deal and put him on the 40-man roster. They could sign him to a minor league deal and let him work out his issues at Triple-A.
But, can he work out those issues? Last year with Oakland he pitched in 22 games, with 14 starts, and went 2-11 with a 6.01 ERA. He struck out 49 and walked 22. He’s well down from his best season in 2022 with the Toronto Blue Jays. There, he started 24 games and pitched in 32, going 10-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 134.1 innings. Those were all career-highs for the nine-year veteran.
Corbin probably won’t be ready for opening day, but he should be ready shortly after that. If Dunning clears waivers, he could return to the Rangers on a minor league deal. The bullpen now has at least one opening for a long reliever.
Is Stripling a local solution? Only time will tell.