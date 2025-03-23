Texas Rangers Waive World Series Champion in Latest Roster Move
The Texas Rangers have reportedly put pitcher Dane Dunning on outright waivers, according to the New York Post, in a move that allows him to be picked up by any team in baseball.
The Post reported the move according to sources. The team has not made a formal announcement. The Rangers must be down to 26 players on its active roster by opening day.
Dunning, a right-hander, has had a rough spring, as he went 1-1 with a 8.18 ERA in five games (one start). He struck out 14 and walked four in 11 innings. The Rangers had him slotted for a long relief role, where he’s been reliable in the past.
If Dunning goes through waivers and no other team claims him, the Rangers could send Dunning to the minor leagues. Any team that claims Dunning would pick up his $2.66 million salary.
Dunning was the Washington Nationals’ first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in the 2016 MLB draft out of Florida. The now 30-year-old was dealt to the Chicago White Sox in 2016 in a deal that sent him, along with Reynaldo López and Lucas Giolito to the White Sox for Adam Eaton.
While in the White Sox’s minor league system he missed time due to Tommy John surgery and recovery.
He made his Major League debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2020 and was traded that offseason to the Rangers for starting pitcher Lance Lynn. Dunning earned a starting job in 2021 and remained in the rotation for the next two seasons.
In 2023, he was moved to the bullpen as a long reliever and flourished in the role. But, in May, he moved back into the rotation after Jacob deGrom suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
In his place, Dunning had his best season. He went 12-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 35 games (26 starts), with 140 strikeouts and 55 walks in 172.2 innings. The Rangers won their first World Series with Dunning as part of the pitching staff.
Dunning played a similar role last season, going 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA in 26 games (15 starts) with 91 strikeouts and 40 walks in 95 innings.
For his career, he is 28-32 with a 4.35 ERA in 124 games (102 starts), with 517 strikeouts and 213 walks in 572.2 innings.