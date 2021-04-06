Amid Controversy, MLB All-Star Game Moves To Colorado - Not Texas

While Globe Life Field was an obvious candidate to replace Atlanta for this year's All-Star Game, MLB chose Coors Field to host the Midsummer Classic.

After it was reported on Monday night, Major League Baseball officially announced on Tuesday that Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, will host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game along with its accompanying events.

Coors Field has previously hosted one All-Star Game (1998).

According to MLB's press release, they chose Colorado because they were already in the bidding process to host a future All-Star Game. The Rockies had spent several months detailing plans for hotel, event space, and security that is necessary for hosting such a large event.

In addition, city and state officials in Colorado and the Denver area have diligently worked with MLB in making the appropriate accommodations to make Coors Field a worthy host.

“Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game," said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. "We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport’s best players and entertaining fans around the world.”

The announcement by MLB comes just four days after the league decided to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to new voter legislation in Georgia. Commissioner Manfed said MLB "fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," which led to the decision.

Speculation immediately turned toward Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, as the new host for this year's All-Star Game. Manfred has stated previously that the Midsummer Classic is on the docket for Globe Life Field in the near future.

In addition, the league has working experience with the Rangers' $1.2 billion stadium. Last season, Globe Life Field hosted one of the National League Division Series, the NL Championship Series, and the World Series as a neutral site.

However, in a letter to Rangers COO Neil Leibman, Texas governor Greg Abbott fired back at MLB for their decision to be "influenced by partisan political politics." Not only did Abbott decline to throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home opener on Monday, he ruled out any possibility for Globe Life Field to host the All-Star Game.

"It is shameful that America's pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives," Abbott said. "The State of Texas was proud to help MLB host last season's National League playoff games and the World Series in Arlington. However, I will not participate in an event held by MLB, and the State will not seek to hose the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

It's not certain yet whether that takes Globe Life Field out of the running for future All-Star Games. However, it's no secret the Rangers organization wants their new home to host the Midsummer Classic at some point.

