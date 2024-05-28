Anticipated World Series Rematch Up Next for Texas Rangers
The hoopla isn’t there, but the significance sure is. As is the anticipation.
The Texas Rangers are engaged a World Series rematch for the first time in club history as a defending champion when the Arizona Diamondbacks begin a two-game series Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
It’s one of the “series to watch” this week, according to MLB.com.
1. D-backs (25-28) at Rangers (25-29)
Head-to-head: This will be the teams' first meeting since the 2023 World Series, which the Rangers took in five games.
Storyline: This is shaping up to be a strange rematch, as just seven months removed from their face-off on baseball's biggest stage, neither club looks like one headed back to the postseason. The defending champions in particular are limping into this series, having lost 12 of their last 15 games.
Watch out for: Although his club is hurting, it has to be Corey Seager, who's broken out of his slump with six home runs in his last six games (and seven in his last 10).
-- MLB.com
Both teams come to Arlington with losing records, with Texas coming off a 1-5 road trip but snapped a losing streak Sunday before two Corey Seager home runs. Just seeing the Rangers and Arizona on the field together again for the first time in games that count since the Fall Classic is sure to elicit good vibes for the home team and its fans.
The Rangers, of course, had been in World Series before but didn’t play their opponent the following season. After losing to the San Francisco Giants in 2010, Texas waited until 2012 to face Bruce Bochy’s former squad in interleague action. The same holds true for the St. Louis Cardinals, which beat the Rangers in seven (painful) games in 2011 before the two clubs met again in 2013.
Thanks to scheduling change that ensures every teams meets every season, World Series rematches are now guaranteed.
The Rangers send right-hander Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43) to the hill for Tuesday’s series opener opposite Arizona righty Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
