'Baseball Really Is Poetry.' Watch Texas Rangers' Josh Jung Record Brother Jace's At-Bat During Chicago Off Day
Josh Jung wasn't able to be there when his younger brother record his first MLB hit.
But he was there for his eighth. The Texas Rangers All-Star third baseman was in a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field for brother Jace Jung's Detroit Tigers game Monday evening against the Chicago White Sox.
Jace Jung, 23, led off the second with a single to center field as Josh Jung recorded the action on his cell phone from a suite, which cameras from Bally Sports Detroit caught.
The Rangers were off Monday ahead of their three-game series against the White Sox starting on Tuesday. The Rangers and Tigers teams are both staying at the same downtown Chicago hotel. Josh Jung, 26, made his MLB debut in Sept. 2022, a few months after Jace was the No. 12 overall pick by the Tigers. The Rangers selected Josh Jung with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Both brothers played at Texas Tech after attending San Antonio MacArthur. Josh Jung played for the Red Raiders from 2017-19. Jace Jung played for the Red Raiders from 2020-22.
Tigers television announcer Jason Benetti said Jace Jung told him before the game that he'd look up at his brother in the stands if he hit a home run, or maybe any type of hit.
"There's a base hit for Jace Jung in front of his brother. Baseball is really poetry sometimes," Benetti said. "They have a very close relationship. They've always been extremely competitive."
Jace Jung made his MLB debut on Aug. 16 and collected his first MLB hit the next day in New York against the Yankees.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
