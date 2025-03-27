Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Texas Rangers During the 2025 MLB Season
The Texas Rangers are ready to get back on the field and prove what happened last year was just a fluke coming off their franchise's first-ever World Series championship in 2023.
Ravished by injuries, the front office did a great job this winter to create more depth across the board in case that pops up again, something that already has presented itself in the starting rotation this spring with Jon Gray and Cody Bradford out for the foreseeable future.
Star prospects Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter will backfill those openings, and they are expected to hit the ground running and not miss a beat.
The range of outcomes vary for the Rangers, and with Opening Day now here, these are the best and worst-case scenarios that could occur in 2025.
Best Case
Win the World Series
They did it before, and on paper, this team is better than the 2023 version.
Corey Seager will miss time at some point during the year, but when he's on the field, he's as dominant as anyone in the game. Adolis Garcia could have a major bounce back. Same with Marcus Semien who posted just a league average OPS+ in 2024.
Adding Jake Burger and Joc Pederson this winter gives the lineup even more pop and versatility, not to mention the return of Jace Jung at third base and Wyatt Langford entering his second season in the bigs following a 111 OPS+ campaign where he hit 16 homers and had 74 RBI.
Jacob deGrom could also be in the mix for his third Cy Young Award if he stays healthy. Both Rocker and Leiter have a chance to be AL Rookie of the Year winners. Nathan Eovaldi is back leading the rotation. And the bullpen was revamped after a tough showing last campaign.
The upside is there to win their second championship in three years, and with the other American League contenders entering the season with pronounced flaws or injury concerns, Texas has a real shot at getting back to the Fall Classic.
Worst Case
Missing the Playoffs
But it could also go horribly wrong.
deGrom could get hurt again and miss time. Rocker and Leiter might struggle in extended action. Eovaldi is getting up there in age. The bullpen is full of veterans who could regress in their own right. And Seager could finally miss a good chunk of the year, Semien might be out of his prime for good, Garcia could struggle again and the high-profile additions don't have the impact many expect.
That happens in baseball.
The Rangers seem to have a high ceiling, but they also have a low floor based on their older roster that is filled with players who have injury history.
Missing the playoffs isn't likely for Texas, but when looking at the worst-case scenario, it's a possibility.