Blame Agent Scott Boras For Jordan Montgomery Receiving His World Series Ring In May
ARLINGTON — It took until nearly June, but Jordan Montgomery finally has his World Series championship ring.
The former Texas Rangers left-hander is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks after signing with them as a free agent. According to multiple reports, Montgomery was keen on returning to Arlington, but his asking price was too steep, and his former agent, Scott Boras, played hardball over the winter.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young presented the ring to Montgomery before the Rangers hosted the D-Backs on Tuesday. Montgomery was 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in six postseason appearances for the Rangers last fall.
“It was pretty cool. Good to be back in Texas and seeing the staff and some buddies over there," Montgomery said. "The videos and the pictures don’t really do the scale justice for just how big it is. It was cool. I’m scared to try and get the other face on it, like I’m going to scratch it or something."
After signing a $25 million, one-year deal with Arizona on March 28, Montgomery dropped Boras, who has built a reputation as one of the toughest negotiators in the business.
A sellout crowd of Rangers fans was on hand for Adolis Garcia bobblehead night, and they generously cheered during the brief ceremony, which included a highlight reel of Montgomery's time with the Rangers.
"Cool moment. I got some time with Jordan," Bochy told KRLD 105.3 The Fan. "I know he was very excited about the ring and to put it on. He’s going to have to have it resized, or he’s lost some weight. That thing was pretty big on his finger."
Montgomery appreciated the fan response.
"Yeah, being back, seeing the team, being back here, there are a lot of memories. It’s good to be back," he said.
