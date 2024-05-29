Scorching Slugger! Corey Seager Homers Texas Rangers Past Arizona Diamondbacks
ARLINGTON — Corey Seager is feeling it and it's been nothing but pain for opposing pitchers.
The Texas Rangers slugger ripped a three-run home run in the fifth inning to lift his club past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
It's Seager's seventh homer in his past seven games. He hit two on Sunday in Minnesota and has a home in six of his past seven games and 12 on the season.
Seager is batting .360 with 11 RBI and a 1.200 slugging percentage over the past seven games.
The Rangers, as a team, are still struggling to muster much offense, which has led to a 4-12 record in their past 16 games and a 10-15 record in May.
The Rangers won consecutive games for the first time since May 7 after losing six consecutive games.
Adolis Garcia threw out Joc Pederson at home on a flyout. Pederson was called safe on the field, but a Rangers video replay challenge showed Pederson's foot was elevated above the plate when catcher Jonah Heim tagged him out, and the call was reversed to end the top of the sixth and preserve Texas' two-run lead.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Nathan Eovaldi Returns
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi returned from the injured list to make the start. He didn't last long, but he gave the Rangers three innings, holding Arizona to two runs on five hits. Eovaldi made no minor league rehab starts, so the Rangers used the start to work him back into the rotation and rebuild his arm strength. He threw 37 pitches, including 27 strikes, and struck out two on Tuesday.
2. Flashback: Bullpen Bullies D-Backs
The Rangers bullpen came up huge against the Diamondbacks, just as it did during the World Series.
With Nathan Eovaldi only going three innings, the Rangers needed a strong night from their bullpen, and they got it. Usual starter Andrew Heaney was the first to come in and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk. Grant Anderson followed with 1.2 perfect innings. David Robertson and Kirby Yates finished it with scoreless innings. Yates earned his eighth save.
3. Up Next
Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43 ERA) faces Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. It's Dunning's second start since returning from the injured list. He last started a week ago in Philadelphia. He allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings (74 pitches).
