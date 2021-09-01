Rangers History Today: Witt's Double '10'

Today, Bobby Witt won his 14th game of the 1990 season and accomplished something few pitchers have ever done.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, one pitcher ended up with 10 strikeouts and 10 walks in a single game, a first in the team’s history.

On September 1, 1990, the Rangers were on the road in Oakland preparing for a day game with the Athletics. Bobby Witt took the mound for the Rangers looking for his 14th win of the season. The Rangers were well out of the American League West race at that point. But Witt was on his way to one of the most interesting games of his career.

Witt threw seven solid innings, giving up only two runs on four hits. But Witt ended up throwing 137 pitches, and while he struck out 10 Athletics, he also walked 10 of them, too.

Witt ended up with win No. 14, with Brad Arnsberg recording his eighth hold and Kenny Rogers recording his 13th save.

Witt joined a list of luminaries to have 10 strikeouts and 10 walks in a single game. That included his teammate at the time, Nolan Ryan, who had 10 walks and 19 strikeouts for the California Angels on June 14, 1974. Only two pitchers have done it twice — Bob Feller and Sam McDowell.

The Rangers needed every bit of Witt’s quality start, as they won, 3-2. The offense came primarily from Rafael Palmeiro, who drove in two runs on one hit. Gary Pettis was the only Ranger with two hits that afternoon. He, Jeff Kunkel and Julio Franco scored the Rangers’ three runs.

Also on this date …

September 1, 2009: The Rangers won both ends of a doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays. Frank Francisco saved both games and Josh Hamilton ended a 23-game home run drought.

