September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Rangers History Today: Witt's Double '10'

Today, Bobby Witt won his 14th game of the 1990 season and accomplished something few pitchers have ever done.
Author:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, one pitcher ended up with 10 strikeouts and 10 walks in a single game, a first in the team’s history.

On September 1, 1990, the Rangers were on the road in Oakland preparing for a day game with the Athletics. Bobby Witt took the mound for the Rangers looking for his 14th win of the season. The Rangers were well out of the American League West race at that point. But Witt was on his way to one of the most interesting games of his career.

Witt threw seven solid innings, giving up only two runs on four hits. But Witt ended up throwing 137 pitches, and while he struck out 10 Athletics, he also walked 10 of them, too.

Witt ended up with win No. 14, with Brad Arnsberg recording his eighth hold and Kenny Rogers recording his 13th save.

Witt joined a list of luminaries to have 10 strikeouts and 10 walks in a single game. That included his teammate at the time, Nolan Ryan, who had 10 walks and 19 strikeouts for the California Angels on June 14, 1974. Only two pitchers have done it twice — Bob Feller and Sam McDowell.

The Rangers needed every bit of Witt’s quality start, as they won, 3-2. The offense came primarily from Rafael Palmeiro, who drove in two runs on one hit. Gary Pettis was the only Ranger with two hits that afternoon. He, Jeff Kunkel and Julio Franco scored the Rangers’ three runs.

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers
Play

Rangers History Today: Witt's Double '10'

Today, Bobby Witt won his 14th game of the 1990 season and accomplished something few pitchers have ever done.

USATSI_15964379 (1)
Play

Rangers vs Rockies: Starting Lineups, Rosters Expand, Arihara's Return, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to sweep the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrates with coaches after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
Play

Taveras, Lowe Lift Rangers To Third Straight Win

The Texas Rangers are officially on a winning streak.

Also on this date …

September 1, 2009: The Rangers won both ends of a doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays. Frank Francisco saved both games and Josh Hamilton ended a 23-game home run drought.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Texas Rangers
News

Rangers History Today: Witt's Double '10'

USATSI_15964379 (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs Rockies: Starting Lineups, Rosters Expand, Arihara's Return, Injury Report

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrates with coaches after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Taveras, Lowe Lift Rangers To Third Straight Win

Aug 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim (28) arrives home to teammates celebrating his walk-off home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rockies: Heim's Return, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jose Canseco
News

Rangers History Today: Canseco Comes to Texas

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

What Does Trevor Story Say About Rangers Rumors?

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (62) throws during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

A.J. Alexy's Sensational Debut Adds To Rangers 'Success Story'

Aug 16, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) turns a double play as Texas Rangers center fielder Scott Heineman (16) slides into second in the eighth inning at Coors Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rockies: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, COVID-19 & Injury Report

May 12, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; A commemorative base rests on the infield prior to a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
News

Rangers History Today: Dave Nelson Steals All The Bases