'Bring On The Road': Rangers Not Shying Away From 15-Game Road Losing Streak

The Texas Rangers carry a 15-game road losing streak with them as they travel to Los Angeles for three games against the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

Coming off a homestand where the Texas Rangers went 2-3 against two of the best teams in baseball, they are now on the road again where an elephant of substantial proportions will accompany them.

"I didn't really want to address it while we were home because I wanted to win games here," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward after Wednesday's win over San Francisco. "We feel pretty comfortable here."

Remember that 15-game road losing streak? Yep, that's still active. And the Rangers haven't forgotten about it.

The team may be going on the road for only three games in Los Angeles and two more in Houston with off days on Monday and Thursday thrown in. But they aren't ignoring the fact the last road win came on May 6 in Minnesota. In fact, Woodward invites the challenge.

"Like I said the other day, bring on the '27 Yankees. Bring on the road," Woodward said. "You're gonna have to face it. I think that's the best thing."

Woodward planned for his team to be open about their struggles as they went back on the road. Sure, they haven't lost 19 straight games on the road like the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that doesn't justify the way the Rangers have failed to put things together away from Arlington. There are tangible issues that Chris Woodward publicly mentioned during the team's last road trip, and they have to be fixed in order to finally put an embarrassing streak to an end.

"I'm not afraid to talk about anything, honestly," Woodward said. "I think it's something that needs to be addressed. If there's anything individually that guys need to do a little bit different, or think differently. Maybe we just gotta come out and attack. Just say 'screw it' and go out and play our game and go right after those guys."

Up next is Woodward's first trip back to Dodgers Stadium since he was a coach with Los Angeles from 2016-2018. The Dodgers are a formidable foe, the defending World Series champions, and are arguably better on paper than they were a season ago.

No, they're not the '27 Yankees, but ending the longest road losing streak in Rangers history won't be an easy feat.

"I know they're a good team. I know them well," Woodward said. "But we can't shy away from anything in this game or it will get you."

Longest Road Losing Streaks In MLB History

In case things go very wrong again on this five-game road trip, the Rangers will still avoid setting any MLB records. The longest road losing streak in league history is 22 games, set by the 1943 Athletics and tied by the 1963 Mets.

The 1969 Athletics come in second, losing 20 road games in a row.

The aforementioned Arizona Diamondbacks' 19-game road losing streak is the longest in Major League Baseball since the Pirates lost 19 straight games away from Pittsburgh in 1985.

The 1945 Athletics and 1933 Cincinnati Reds also each lost 19 straight games on the road.

The Rangers 15-game losing streak is the longest in franchise history since the club moved to Texas in 1972. A loss on Friday night would tie the longest in the franchise's overall history at 16 games when they were the Washington Senators in 1961.

