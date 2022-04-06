Brisket Egg Rolls & Alligator Corn Dogs Highlight Rangers New Concessions

The Texas Rangers have a new lineup on the field and in the concourse. Here are some of the can't-miss food items at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The lineup that dresses in Texas Rangers red, white and blue isn't the only one getting a makeover in 2022.

The Texas Rangers and foodservice and retail partner Delaware North announced Wednesday a new variety of food items and amenities at Globe Life Field.

New/Renovated Hospitality Spaces

Arlington Eats will feature pop-up outposts of local restaurants during weekend games and other select events. Starting off, Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue Co. will be featured for the first two games, followed by Ella B’s Restaurant on April 15-17 and Prince Lebanese Grill on April 29-31. Hurtado Barbecue will also return May 13-15. Arlington Eats is located near Section 101.

421 Food Hall, which is named in honor of the Rangers' first game in Arlington on April 21, 1972, has been added to the upper concourse near Section 225. The space features buffet-style dining with a mix of open seating at picnic and high-top tables, along with an exclusive lounge for season ticket holders.

The High Ball, which is in the same vicinity as the 421 Food Hall, is a bar featuring a cocktail lounge vibe, complete with couches, lounge chairs, side chairs and a mix high-top and traditional tables. The High Ball will serve a variety of specialty cocktails and beer and is accessible to all fans near Section 223.

In response to customer feedback, the All You Can Eat section has also been moved from the upper deck in right field to the lower level in left field, stretching from the foul pole to the visitor's bullpen.

“We work closely with the Rangers to ensure our hospitality program is constantly evolving and adding to the game-day experience at Globe Life Field,” said Casey Rapp, Delaware North’s general manager at the ballpark.

“Our culinary team has been hard at work this offseason, creating a fun mix of new items for the 2022 season that feature creative twists on fan-favorites – with a range of regional flavors and products.”

New Food Items

Alligator Corn Dog

"Alligator andouille sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried. Available at the Bullpen Grill at Section 125."

Review: Don't let the 'gator fool you. This is simply delicious. And if nobody told you it was alligator, you likely wouldn't be able to tell. I just tried fried alligator for the first time on vacation in December, so I could recognize a hint of the flavor and texture. But it complements the rest of the flavors of the sausage very well. Dip it in mustard and enjoy!

Chicken Fried Brisket Sandwich

"Generous pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket—hand-battered and fried—piled on Texas Toast with pickles, red onions and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. Available at the Sweet Baby Ray’s stand at Section 125."

Review: A nice and refreshing twist on the typical sliced or chopped brisket sandwich. If you like brisket, you'll love this.

Brisket Egg Rolls

"Created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest. Tender house-smoked brisket shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrap with Napa cabbage – deep fried until crispy and delicious. Served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping. Available at the Go Deep Fried stands at Sections 121, 225 and 230."

Review: Just as it was supposed to be in 2020 (thanks a lot, COVID), this is the All-Star in the revamped food lineup. These are absolutely delicious, and they aren't stingy on the brisket. They're stuffed to the max. Two thumbs up. 10/10. Five stars.

Vegan Bratwurst

"An Impossible Vegan Bratwurst served on a fresh locally baked vegan roll with grilled onions. Available at the Vegan Cart at Section 101."

Review: As someone who is not vegan, it's difficult for me to be completely unbiased here. I'm not a food expert. However, for something that is vegan, this is quite tasty. It wouldn't be my go-to dish, but I wouldn't refuse it either.

Vegan Chicken Salad Sandwich

"A classic chicken salad sandwich – but with vegan “chicken.” Served with Terra Chips and sliced vegan bread. Available at the concession locations at Sections 101 and 205."

Review: Pleasantly surprised with this one. The combination of all the ingredients really go together. Probably one of the better pure vegan foods I've ever had. However, that is a very short list, so take that with a grain of salt.

Golden Chick Loaded Fries

"Golden Chick’s signature battered fries loaded with Ricos Nacho Cheese, bacon bits and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128."

Review: Add some of Golden Chick's Zing sauce and this is a solid dish.

Mac and Cheese Nachos

"Tostitos Tortilla Chips covered with Ricos Cheese Sauce, a pile of creamy mac and cheese, pico de gallo, Ricos Jalapenos and a drizzle of sour cream. Available at concession stands at Sections 106 and 225."

Review: This sounds good on the surface, but the nacho cheese clashes a bit with the mac and cheese. I mean, I love cheese, but they have to complement each other for it to work. I didn't get that here. It wasn't bad, but I was a bit disappointed.

Cornbread Chili Pie Dog

"A Texas Chili all-angus beef hot dog with fresh-baked cornbread as the bun – topped with Texas Chili’s chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at concessions stands at Sections 132 and 225."

Review: It was the first thing I tried and it tasted really good. Solid leadoff hitter. However, it might have been thrown trying to steal second. The cornbread falls apart too easily to eat by hand. It's not that difficult to eat with a fork. However, there was a concerted effort to provide food items that accomplished the former. It's tasty, but missed the mark in that regard.

Final Review

After a season where the concessions were a bit lackluster, these renovations breathes some new life into the new ballpark. I love the idea of hosting local restaurants at Arlington Eats. What a great way to provide a true local flavor to those visiting from out of state. Of course, there is still Golden Chick and Pluckers, which bring some local chains to the ballpark as well.

And before you ask, no, there is still no Whataburger in the ballpark.

I really do think people will enjoy the concessions much more this year. And seriously, eat the brisket egg rolls.