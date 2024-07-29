Buying And Selling? Report: Texas Rangers Shopping Starting Pitcher As Trade Deadline Nears
The Texas Rangers have made starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen available on the trade market, according to a report in the New York Post on Sunday.
With the trade deadline at 5 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, the Rangers have already made one minor deal. They acquired Detroit Tigers catcher Carson Kelly for minor league catcher Liam Hicks and right-handed pitcher Tyler Owens in a move to give the Rangers another right-handed bat.
The Post report noted that the Rangers’ stance may have changed a bit after suffering a series sweep in Toronto. This dropped them to 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners entering Monday’s series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Before the road trip, The Athletic reported that the Rangers were bullish on being buyers at the deadline. Now, Texas could be recalibrating a bit, with the Post writing that if the Rangers do trade Lorenzen, that could be “the extent of it” for the Rangers.
The right-hander signed a one-year deal with Texas just before the season started and has been a solid starter for the Rangers all season. He is 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA, and he has 75 strikeouts and 48 walks in 101 2/3 innings.
His season and impending free agency might make him a desired trade piece. Last year, the Tigers traded him at the deadline to Philadelphia for second-base prospect Hao-Yu Lee.
The right-hander has flexibility as a starter and reliever. In fact, he spent most of his early career as a reliever before he was converted to a starter with the Tigers in 2023. He was named an All-Star before he was traded to the Phillies, where he threw a no-hitter in his second start but eventually moved to the bullpen as Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series.
Texas has a load of pitching returning soon. Dane Dunning, who can start or relieve, is already back with the Rangers after a second stint on the injured list. Cody Bradford is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco. Tyler Mahle, who had Tommy John surgery last year, is on a rehab assignment. Jacob deGrom, who also had Tommy John surgery last year, is in the final stages of preparing for a rehab assignment.
Whether that gives the Rangers the flexibility to deal Lorenzen will be determined in a couple of days.