Has Michael Lorenzen Hit A Wall? Texas Rangers Starter Struggles With Command As Angels Stop Win Streak
Michael Lorenzen continued to struggle with his command Wednesday in the Texas Rangers' 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.
Lorenzen hit leadoff batter Logan O'Hoppe to start the second inning. O'Hoppe was thrown out trying to steal second by Jonah Heim, but Lorenzen walked the next two batters, and the Angels made him pay. Zach Neto drove in the first run with an RBI single, and Mickey Moniak crushed a 1-0 four-seam fastball at the top of the zone for a three-run homer. Neto's RBI double in the third gave the Angels a 5-0 lead.
Lorenzen has walked 13 batters over his past three starts, a span of 15 innings.
After lasting at least six innings in eight of his first nine starts, Lorenzen has only gone deeper than five innings in twice in his past seven starts. He's maxed out at five innings in his past four starts.
His struggles are eerily similar to his 2023 season. After earning an All-Star selection with the Detroit Tigers in the first half, Lorenzen faded in August after being traded to the Phillies. In his last seven starts of 2023, Lorenzen had a 5.23 ERA.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Long Ball Leody
Leody Taveras has reached base in 16 of his past 19 games, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Taveras' sixth homer was estimated at 401 feet by Statcast. It's Taveras' second homer this season of 400 feet or more. His 437-foot homer on May 22 in Philadelphia was the Rangers' longest homer of 2024 until Corey Seager's 457-foot homer on Monday in Anaheim.
2. Clutch El Bombi
Adolis García's go-ahead home run Tuesday night was his ninth-career homer in the eighth inning or later to give the Rangers the lead. He's tied for sixth-most in club history with Adrián Beltré.
Since 2021, Garcia has hit six of the Rangers' 11 go-ahead homers on the road in the eighth or later.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a weekend series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Left-hander Andrew Heaney (3-9, 3.80) against an Astros start to be ann
