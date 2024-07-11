Inside The Rangers

Has Michael Lorenzen Hit A Wall? Texas Rangers Starter Struggles With Command As Angels Stop Win Streak

Texas Rangers right-hander Michael Lorenzen has walked 13 batters in his past 15 innings, including four in a 7-2 loss Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 10, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) celebrates with catcher Matt Thaiss (21) after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against Texas Rangers starting pitcher Daniel Robert (57) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) celebrates with catcher Matt Thaiss (21) after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against Texas Rangers starting pitcher Daniel Robert (57) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Michael Lorenzen continued to struggle with his command Wednesday in the Texas Rangers' 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Lorenzen hit leadoff batter Logan O'Hoppe to start the second inning. O'Hoppe was thrown out trying to steal second by Jonah Heim, but Lorenzen walked the next two batters, and the Angels made him pay. Zach Neto drove in the first run with an RBI single, and Mickey Moniak crushed a 1-0 four-seam fastball at the top of the zone for a three-run homer. Neto's RBI double in the third gave the Angels a 5-0 lead.

Lorenzen has walked 13 batters over his past three starts, a span of 15 innings.

After lasting at least six innings in eight of his first nine starts, Lorenzen has only gone deeper than five innings in twice in his past seven starts. He's maxed out at five innings in his past four starts.

His struggles are eerily similar to his 2023 season. After earning an All-Star selection with the Detroit Tigers in the first half, Lorenzen faded in August after being traded to the Phillies. In his last seven starts of 2023, Lorenzen had a 5.23 ERA.

Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:

1. Long Ball Leody

Leody Taveras, right, celebrates his two-run homer with Jonah Heim in the fifth inning Wednesday in Anaheim.
Jul 10, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim (28) after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Leody Taveras has reached base in 16 of his past 19 games, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Taveras' sixth homer was estimated at 401 feet by Statcast. It's Taveras' second homer this season of 400 feet or more. His 437-foot homer on May 22 in Philadelphia was the Rangers' longest homer of 2024 until Corey Seager's 457-foot homer on Monday in Anaheim.

2. Clutch El Bombi

Adolis Garcia is tied for sixth all-time in Rangers history with nine-career go-ahead homers in the eighth inning or later.
Jun 27, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) awaits his first at-bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis García's go-ahead home run Tuesday night was his ninth-career homer in the eighth inning or later to give the Rangers the lead. He's tied for sixth-most in club history with Adrián Beltré.
Since 2021, Garcia has hit six of the Rangers' 11 go-ahead homers on the road in the eighth or later.

3. Up Next

Andrew Heaney is set to start Friday's series opener against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a weekend series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Left-hander Andrew Heaney (3-9, 3.80) against an Astros start to be ann

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News