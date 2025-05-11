Inside The Rangers

Can Texas Rangers Recent Shakeup Provided Much-Needed Spark?

Chris Young has shaken things up with the Texas Rangers in hopes of turning their season around.

Jun 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young (left) and Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo (right) talk before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB thus far in the 2025 regular season.

There are a lot of reasons why they are underperforming, but the lack of offensive production has been the most concerning part of their struggles.

Coming into the year, there were some analysts who thought offense would be powering the team to the top of the American League West. 

That has not been the case to this point as they remain under .500 and are second to last in the MLB with 3.18 runs per game; only the Pittsburgh Pirates are worse with 3.10 runs.

Their struggles have led to some surprising moves being made, as highlighted by Levi Weaver of The Athletic (subscription required).

Chris Young, the president of baseball operations, has recently made some significant changes with first baseman Jake Burger being demoted to Triple-A, center fielder Leody Tavares being placed on outright waivers and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker being fired.

“So, what’s next? The club announced Monday that it had hired Bret Boone as the new hitting coach. Blaine Crim is getting his first big-league action at first, and reports indicate that Evan Carter will join the team in Boston (either to play center field or to play left field and shift Wyatt Langford to center),” Weaver wrote earlier this week.

Time will tell if the right moves were made, but desperate for a shock, it is encouraging to see Young looking to find some answers.

Things certainly looked nice on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, with Corey Seager hitting two home runs and one double. Carter and Joc Pederson both hit their first home runs of the season as well in a victory.

If the Texas offense ever finds a groove and performs near the level of their capabilities, this is a team that can make some noise in the American League with Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle, Jacob deGrom and Patrick Corbin all throwing well.

Next on Young’s to-do list should be adjusting the bullpen, where things are incredibly shaky at the back end with Luke Jackson currently holding down the closer’s role.

