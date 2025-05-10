Rangers Still Have World Series Potential, But Offense Must Start Getting Hot
It has been a very disappointing start to the season for the Texas Rangers, who find themselves under .500.
Despite missing the playoffs last year, the Rangers came into the 2025 campaign with the expectation of being an improved team.
Injuries were a major storyline for the team last season, and that has unfortunately been the case once again.
Despite the team struggling, there have been some bright spots for the organization, most of which have been in the starting rotation. This unit has done very well, but is also not getting the support it needs from the offense.
When looking at the batting order, there are some household names up and down the lineup. However, with some players missing time, the unit hasn’t been whole often this year.
Will Things Turn Around for Texas on Offense?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the offense for the Rangers' struggles, but that there is reason to believe they will turn it around.
“The good news for the Rangers is they have enough talent to believe their offense is going to come around, at which point they could still prove to be a dangerous team.”
Fortunately, even though the unit hasn’t done well up until this point, a lot of that can be contributed to injuries.
Corey Seager being out really had a negative impact on the lineup, with there seemingly being a ripple effect in his absence. The talented shortstop has performed well this year, slashing .281/.330/.438 with four home runs and nine RBI in 25 games.
While there are a lot of veterans in the lineup, there are some young players the franchise has high hopes for, one of which being Wyatt Langford.
The former first-round pick is performing well and has been arguably the best hitter on the team. So far, he has slashed .279/.353/.500 with six home runs and 14 RBI.
Furthermore, while there are some bright spots, there has also been some negatives as well, most notably their two offseason acquisitions.
Both Joc Pederson and Jake Burger have not gotten off to good starts with the Rangers. The ineffectiveness from Burger recently resulted in the team sending him to the minors for a reset, which they hope will help turn things around.
However, despite their ineffectiveness, both players are proven to be very good hitters in Majors. With the sample size still being small there is reason to believe that they can help turn things around too.
With the pitching staff looking very good, if the lineup can get going, there is still reason to believe that this team can be a contender in the AL.