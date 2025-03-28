Can Texas Rangers' Rising Star Build Off Impressive Rookie Season?
Last season was a letdown for the Texas Rangers after they won the World Series in 2023, but Wyatt Langford was a clear bright spot.
Less than a year after being drafted with the fourth overall pick from the University of Florida, Langford was in the Rangers' Opening Day lineup. While he struggled initially, he improved as the season progressed and finished with some pretty impressive numbers.
In 134 games last season, Langford batted .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 19 steals in 22 attempts and 3.9 WAR. He also finished seventh in the AL Rookie of the Year voting after winning AL Player of the Month in September.
Now that he has a full season of MLB experience under his belt, Texas is hoping he can be even better in 2025.
The 23-year-old outfielder joined the MLB Central crew on MLB Network this week to discuss his adjustments and how he approached his first Major League offseason this winter.
Langford said his confidence increased throughout the season as he became more comfortable in the big leagues, especially after facing pitchers multiple times. It also took him some time to get used to playing the outfield every day after starting the season at DH.
As for this offseason, the Florida native focused on strength training, rest and recovery to prepare his body for a 162-game schedule.
"I lift a lot. I really enjoy lifting," Langford said. "This was really my first real offseason, between college and last year, so I actually took a lot of time off. No hitting, no swinging, nothing like that. And it was great. I just lifted for a long time."
Langford resumed hitting in January after a three-month layoff -- the longest he's ever gone without swinging a bat.
The extra rest appears to have paid off. Not only does Langford's body feel refreshed, but he also looks ready to hit the ground running after tearing up spring training.
In 11 games this spring, Langford batted .419/.486/.710 with two home runs and seven RBI, giving him a ton of momentum and confidence heading into Opening Day.
After posting a .996 OPS last September and a 1.195 OPS in spring training, Langford seems poised for a big 2025. If he stays healthy, he has the talent to go 20/20 and possibly make his first All-Star team.
He still has room to grow, and he just keeps getting better.