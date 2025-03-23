Texas Rangers Youngster Proving Why Sophomore Slump May Just Be a Myth
When the Texas Rangers selected Wyatt Langford in 2023, they had their reasons.
In the midst of what turned out to be a World Series championship season, the organization knew there was a chance it wouldn’t be selecting early in the 2024 MLB draft. So, taking Langford at No. 4 overall was their last chance to maximize several years of losing.
The Rangers, led by president of baseball operations Chris Young, didn’t know just how quickly Langford’s star would ascend.
Less than two years after his selection, the 23-year-old is preparing for his second full Major League season.
Sure, he had a solid rookie season. But, there’s always that chance that he’ll take a step back his second year, right?
Well, if spring training is any indication, Langford may be in for a bigger campaign.
MLB.com recently posted an article called “15 spring training stat lines that matter.” Langford’s was included, and for good reason. It’s been incredible, even as he behind the rest of the team after he suffered a minor oblique injury early in spring training.
The right-handed hitting left fielder’s slash line in spring training is .478/.538/.739/1.277 OPS, with a home run.
If that isn’t enough, he’s hitting the ball harder this spring than at any point last year, according to MLB.com.
“Right now in the Cactus League, Langford has a 96.3 mph average exit velocity and a max exit velocity of 113.2 mph — well harder than any ball he hit in his rookie season, when his max was 111.9 mph,” wrote MLB.com’s David Adler.
It all sounds like it’s carryover from his exceptional final month of last season, when he was named the American League player of the month for September after he slashed .300/.386/.610/.996 with an AL-leading eight home runs in the month.
Langford rocketed through the minor league system after he was drafted, reaching Triple-A Round Rock by the end of 2023. Last spring training he earned an MLB job right out of spring training and eventually became the everyday left fielder.
Langford slashed .253/.325/.415/.740 in 134 games last season, as he hit 16 home runs and drove in 74 runs. He had slow start to the season, but his bat really picked up in the back half of the campaign. He finished in the Top 10 of American League rookie of the year voting.