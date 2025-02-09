Corey Seager Predicted To Become Next Texas Rangers Player To Get His Statue Built
The Texas Rangers are building a statue to honor their franchise legend Adrian Beltre.
Regarded as one of the best third basemen of all time, he was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2021 after having his jersey number retired in 2019. Then, he made the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class, putting a stamp on one of the best careers the sport has ever seen.
There's no doubt Beltre was one of the best to ever don this organization's uniform, and for that, he's going to be enshrined outside the stadium.
However, a current player is predicted to be the next one to join Beltre, Nolan Ryan and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez with a statue when is playing days are over.
Stephen Perez of Nolan Writin' from FanSided believes Corey Seager will be the fourth Texas player to get this incredible honor because he could go down as the best player in franchise history when it's all said and done.
The star shortstop has hit 96 homers and has recorded 253 RBI since joining the team ahead of the 2022 campaign.
In just his fourth season with the Rangers, he can become just the 26th player to ever reach the 100- home run plateau, while also becoming the 36th player to have 300-plus RBI.
The notion of Seager becoming the best player in franchise history seems hyperbolic on the surface, especially when factoring in other players who have played for Texas outside of the three legends who will all have their statues built outside the stadium.
But, he has seven years left on his deal, and if he produces at the same rate since he arrived - 32 homers and 84 runs driven in per season - he'll have the third-most blasts for the Rangers behind Rafael Palmeiro and Juan Gonzalez, and he'll finish with the fourth-most RBI behind those two and Michael Young.
Expecting Seager to keep up the same level of production over the length of his deal as he ages is giving him the benefit of the doubt, especially because of his injury history. But he also could have a few years mixed in there when he stays on the field at a consistent rate and has MVP-level numbers.
Because of that, the notion of him becoming one of the best of all time to wear this uniform becomes less unlikely.
And Seager also has one huge thing going for him that should help the decision makers when it comes to who is going to get the next statue.
He led the Rangers to their first-ever World Series championship and won MVP of the Fall Classic for his performance, something that no other player before him has been able to say.
"Now the only question left to be asked is, what will the statue look like? My guess, it will be his reaction from that franchise-defying World Series home run," wrote Perez.
It might take a while, but Texas could have four statues outside their stadium at some point.