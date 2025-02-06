Texas Rangers to Unveil Life-Size Statue of Hall-of-Famer Next Season
Adding to the statues of Texas Rangers legends Nolan Ryan and Ivan Rodriguez, the team's management has decided to unveil another life-size statue of one of their hall-of-fame players.
This season the Rangers will honor Adrián Beltré with a statue outside the northeast entrance plaza of the stadium. The statue will be unveiled on Aug. 22 before the Rangers' game against the Cleveland Guardians.
The plan to erect the statue was announced last August during an on-field ceremony after the legend's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Granbury artist Mike Tabor has been enlisted to create the statue.
Rangers public address announcer Chuck Morgan shared the news with Beltré and the fans during a pregame ceremony and admitted that the announcement really took him by "surprise."
Although the pose of the statue hasn't been announced yet, the image of Beltré's trademark home run swing, with his right knee in the dirt, might be the pose the artist uses.
Two other Rangers legends are immortalized with statues. Nolan Ryan's statue stands in front of the north entrance of Globe Life Field while catcher Ivan Rodriguez sits in front of the home plate entrance. Both, like Beltré, were first-ballot hall-of-fame players.
The Rangers retired Beltré's No. 29 in 2019 after which he was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2021. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last July, becoming the 19th third baseman to be inducted.
With the Rangers he was a .304 hitter with 199 home runs and 699 RBI. He made three All-Star Game appearances, won three Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. He also finished in the Top 15 of American League MVP voting in each of his first six years with the Rangers.
He was a member of the Rangers’ 2011 World Series team, which was his only World Series appearance.
He is a member of the 3,000-hit club, as he finished his career with 3,166 hits. He is No. 18 all-time and one of 33 players with 3,000 hits.
He was a career .286 hitter with 477 home runs and 1,707 RBI in a 21-year career in which he broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998 and also played for the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox. He made four career All-Star Game appearances, won five Gold Glove and four Silver Slugger awards.