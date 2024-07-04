Defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers Shut Out of AL All-Star Game Starting Lineup
The Texas Rangers’ hope of having a starter on the field for the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field ended on Wednesday, as second baseman Marcus Semien failed to win the vote for his position.
MLB announced the starting lineups for the second All-Star Game to be played in Arlington. The first was in 1995 at The Ballpark in Arlington, which is across the street from Globe Life Field.
A year ago, the Rangers had five All-Star Game starters, including Semien, Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, Josh Jung, and Adolis Garcia, who started as an injury replacement. Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was also an All-Star, giving the Rangers an MLB-high six total All-Stars in Seattle.
The Rangers are likely to have at least a couple of players named as All-Star reserves, including closer Kirby Yates and perhaps infielder Josh Smith and Semien.
When they hosted the 1995 All-Star Game, the Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez was their lone elected starter.
Houston Astros great Jose Altuve beat out Semien for the starting spot. It's Altuve's ninth All-Star Game and his sixth as a starter.
The reserves and the pitching staffs will be announced this weekend. Those selections are based on a player vote and selections by MLB.
The All-Star festivities start on Friday, July 12, with the HBCU Swingman Classic at Globe Life Field. Saturday brings the MLB Futures game and the Rangers had three prospects selected to participate — infielder Sebastian Walcott, pitcher Emiliano Teodo and pitcher Winston Santos. Former Rangers players Adrian Beltre and Michael Young will manage the AL and NL Futures teams, respectively.
The MLB Draft starts on Sunday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The Texas Rangers, led by manager Bruce Bochy, will lead the AL team after representing the league in last year’s World Series. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and his staff will manage the NL.
The rest of the AL starting infield will include Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez is the designated hitter. The outfielders will be the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, along with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan.
The starting infield for the National League will include Milwaukee catcher William Contreras, Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner and Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm. The outfielders are San Diego’s Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr., along with Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the designated hitter.