GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Aug. 28

Texas concludes its three-game home series with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers continue their five-game homestand when they host the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 1:35 p.m..

Texas is now 7-5 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager.

Texas and Detroit split the first two games of the series. The Rangers won the first game 7-6 on Friday. Detroit won the second game 11-2 on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was the debut of Dallas Keuchel, the former Cy Young winner, who made his first start for the Rangers. He took the loss in the contest.

Adolis García extended his hit streak to 23 games, now the third longest in the Majors in 2022 and tied for the fifth-longest in Rangers history with Michael Young and Josh Hamilton. He is the second Rangers player to have at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a hitting streak of at least 20 games in the same season. The first to do it was Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez in 1999.

The other two Rangers with 20 or more home runs this season are Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the latter of which leads the Rangers with 26, which matches his career high for a single season.

Detroit Tigers (49-78) at Texas Rangers (58-68)

August 28, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:35 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (1-1, 2.31)

DET: RHP Drew Hutchison (1-7, 4.06)

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Tigers – Bally Sports Detroit

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Tigers – WXYT 97.1-FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. LF Kole Calhoun

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Brad Miller

8. C Meibrys Viloria

9. 3B Ezequiel Duran

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. CF Riley Greene

2. LF Victor Reyes

3. SS Javier Báez

4. 1B Harold Castro

5. C Eric Haase

6. DH Kerry Carpenter

7. 3B Jeimer Candelario

8. 2B Kody Clemens

9. LF Akil Baddoo

