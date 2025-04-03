Dominant Texas Rangers Pitching Staff Sets Franchise Record with Latest Gem
There's an old baseball adage about pitchers being ahead of hitters early in the season, and the Texas Rangers are certainly proving that to be true.
While the Rangers' offense has sputtered (2.6 runs per game), their pitching has been lights-out (2.90 ERA). They've allowed three runs or less in five of their seven games and just threw back-to-back 1-0 shutouts for the first time in franchise history.
After taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox at home to begin the season, Texas survived a rollercoaster three-game road series with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Rangers got shelled in Monday's series opener, giving up 14 runs and 14 hits in a lopsided loss as Kumar Rocker (six runs allowed) and Gerson Garabito (eight runs allowed) got rocked.
Bad games happen, especially in Great American Ball Park, which is one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in the Major Leagues.
Texas immediately bounced back on Tuesday behind Nathan Eovaldi, who turned in one of the greatest starts of his career. Eovaldi pitched a "Maddux," throwing a complete-game shutout in just 99 pitches. The Rangers only scored one run for him, but it was enough.
Wednesday's series finale was "deja vu all over again," as Yogi Berra liked to say. Texas only scored one run again, but the Reds didn't score any.
Jack Leiter twirled five innings of one-hit ball before leaving early with a blister on his right hand. After getting the night off on Tuesday, the Rangers' bullpen finished the job with four scoreless frames.
So after racking up 14 runs and 14 hits in the series opener, Cincinnati managed just seven hits and no runs over the final two games. Talk about a 180.
Texas has played thousands of baseball games since its inaugural season in 1961, but this was the first time in franchise history that the club won back-to-back 1-0 shutouts. The last MLB team to do it was the 2023 Milwaukee Brewers, and the last American League team to accomplish it was the 2006 Red Sox.
On the one hand, that speaks to how good the Rangers' arms have been over the last few days. On the other hand, it's concerning that the lineup hasn't been able to get going.
Several Texas hitters plan to start using the new torpedo bats soon, so hopefully that gives them a boost and jolts them out of their early-season slumber. Because as talented as the Rangers' pitching staff is, it can't be expected to throw a shutout every day.
After an off day on Thursday, Texas will try for a third straight blanking on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at home.